Your Home column

With the changing of the seasons, comes ensuring your rental inspection checklist gets your rental ready for warmer weather. Even if you have an annual rental property inspection checklist you use to do a walkthrough for your rentals, getting in there every 6 months or so is not only good for ensuring tenants are maintaining your property properly, but it also ensures your investment is prepped and prepared for weather! Summer should primarily focus on how to keep your rental property cool and ensuring your rental property hasn’t received any damage from large snowfalls, gusty winter chills, or melting ice. Here is a general checklist that you can follow when inspecting your rentals prior to summer: