Your Home column

With the changing of the seasons, comes ensuring your rental inspection checklist gets your rental ready for warmer weather. Even if you have an annual rental property inspection checklist you use to do a walkthrough for your rentals, getting in there every 6 months or so is not only good for ensuring tenants are maintaining your property properly, but it also ensures your investment is prepped and prepared for weather! Summer should primarily focus on how to keep your rental property cool and ensuring your rental property hasn’t received any damage from large snowfalls, gusty winter chills, or melting ice. Here is a general checklist that you can follow when inspecting your rentals prior to summer:
- Undo everything you did for winter prep
- Install AC units in windows/designated areas
- Clean/replace AC filters
- Check seals in windows and doors
- Check roof/siding for any winter damage
- Check sidewalk for cracks from frozen/melting snow
- Check ceiling for water damage from melting snow
When formulating your 6-month or annual landlord inspection checklist, account for ways you can weatherize your rental property to keep it routinely maintained, inspected, and prepped for whatever weather!
Additionally, checking for water-related damage, any furnace or AC filters, smoke alarms, window and door seals, roof damage, or sidewalk issues are good for landlords to add to their inspection checklist for rental properties to ensure common issues—like melting snow causing water leaks—are immediately rectified to prevent further or worsening damage. After all, holes in the ceiling aren’t the same thing as installing a skylight!
