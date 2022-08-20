Your Home column

Let’s preview one of our most popular floor plans in SunRidge! The “Comisky” by KC Homes is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home featuring a 2-car garage. The uniqueness in this layout comes from the split-bedroom design where two bedrooms sit on one side of the home while the primary suite and walk-in closet sit on the opposite side of the home.

This spacious ranch style home boasts an open concept layout and high-quality finishes and features such as a built-in pantry, main-floor laundry, drop zone directly off of the garage, covered front porch and covered back patio, walk-in master closet, large kitchen island, subway tile backsplash and poly stone/quartz countertops! With 1,438 finished square feet above grade and the option to add additional finished square footage in the basement, there is ample space in this home to fit your needs. Plus, this floorplan can easily accommodate a 3-car garage on a large enough lot!

Since our first foundation went in in November of 2019, KC Homes has completed three Comisky floor plans in SunRidge with another under construction on Aurora Drive! Sound like a plan you want to learn more about? Visit our website at sunridgeplace.com for more home features, to view this floor plan as well as take a 3-D virtual tour! Builder is a licensed realtor in the state of Nebraska.