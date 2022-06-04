Your Home column

Independent Insurance Agencies.

What’s the Big Deal?

The simple answer to that question is, an independent insurance agent works with a group of insurance companies that offer a variety of policies. Independent insurance agencies aren’t restricted to offering only one company’s products. The advantage? Your agent can shop multiple companies for the best policy that fits your needs and your budget. In addition, most independent agencies offer life, home, car and, business insurance. This means you may only need one point of contact for all your insurance needs. You also get the bonus of a local company. Your local agent is easy to contact with questions or concerns and they also understand the insurance needs specific to your area.

We know you have plenty of options when shopping for insurance. As your local independent insurance agents, we take our job seriously. We know you by name, know the community you live in, and we’ll have your back during the hard times. When you sit down with one of our DPA Insurance Services agents we can review all your options and find the policy that fits your needs and your budget.

DPA Insurance Services is here to help you. Why not give us a call at 402-704-2145 and see how we can help you get the policy that is perfect for you. Nik Beninato, Independent Agent with DPA Insurance Services.

