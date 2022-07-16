Your Home column

What is Title Insurance and How Does it Work?

To put it simply, title insurance is a way to protect yourself from financial loss and related legal expenses in the event there is a defect in the ownership of your new home. Title insurance differs from other types of insurance in that it focuses on risk prevention, rather than risk assumption. With title insurance, title examiners review the history of your property and seek to eliminate title issues before the purchase occurs. Title insurance also differs in that it comes with no monthly payment. It’s just a one-time premium paid at closing.

Do I need Title Insurance?

Absolutely. Title insurance is a way to protect what is likely your largest investment — your home. A title insurance policy provides peace of mind that your title company will stand behind you if a covered title issue or defect arises after you have bought your home.

What Does Title Insurance Cover?

Any number of title issues may arise, even after the most meticulous search of public records. These hidden defects are dangerous because you might not learn about them for months, or even years, after purchase.

How Much Does Title Insurance Cost?

The one-time premium that you’ll pay for a title insurance policy varies by state, but generally is related to the value of your property. Contact Dodge County Title and Escrow for a quote for your specific property.

