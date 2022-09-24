Your Home column

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
“RCV,” replacement cost value, covers the amount of money it would take to replace your current home — if damaged or destroyed — with the exact same home or a similar home in today’s market. The replacement cost is calculated using a replacement cost estimator and isn’t necessarily the same as what you paid for the home.

Most home insurance policies and endorsements also include coverage for replacing personal property that is damaged or destroyed, however RVC does not cover the value of the land your property is located on. Replacement cost value is the most recommended coverage option, since it can help policyholders secure a living situation that closely resembles their previous home.

If you’re concerned about your replacement cost value, you could get a contractor or appraiser to evaluate your house’s replacement cost. They’ll know how to price the cost of the building’s construction materials (like granite, windows, or doors), any unique or valuable upgrades or additions, and determine your house’s fundamental value.

Sometimes the replacement cost is paid in two installments. First, the insurer will pay either the actual cash value or half of the replacement cost. Then, once repairs have been made and you can send documentation to the insurer, and they will pay the remaining amount.

If you have questions about your coverage, please feel free to reach out to Nik Beninato at DPA Insurances Services, 402-682-1691.

This advertisement is provided by DPA Insurance, 1810 N. Bell. For insurance questions contact (402) 682-1691 or visit www.dpainsuranceservices.com on the web.

