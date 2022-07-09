Your Home column

Documentation is critical for any new construction project. After completing a new floorplan at our new east-side development, SunRidge Place, we document the layout and semi-custom finishes using a 3D tour called a Matterport. Developed in-house, our Matterport experts take scans of the entire home to create a virtual, interactive walkthrough, allowing you to experience our different floor plans from top to bottom from the comfort of your couch.

Why is this useful? During the selection process of a new construction home at SunRidge Place, you will first choose a lot and a floor plan that will suit your needs. All previously closed homes in SunRidge are occupied and are not available for touring, however, Matterports allow you to virtually walk through the different layout options that have previously been built, helping to make your selection process easier.

Are Matterports user friendly? Yes! Matterports are easy to view and navigate through on different devices. Your DPA agent can text or email you an online link to a 3D tour that can be viewed on a mobile or desktop. If you are not yet connected to a DPA realtor, just visit our website at sunridgeplace.com to view all available floor plan options with the direct Matterport link to any previously built floor plans. This advertisement is provided by Libby Headid with Don Peterson & Associates, 100 E. 6th St., Fremont, NE.