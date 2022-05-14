Your Home column

There’s no question about the outstanding financial benefits of selling a home today. But, if you do sell your home right now, you may be worried about where you’ll move to. With so few homes available to buy right now, building a new home might be right for you. If you’ve driven down Military Ave recently you can’t help but notice the ever-changing landscape at SunRidge Place! Where there was bare ground a month ago, a basement, foundation, and framing for a new home have sprung up! It’s astonishing to think, while looking at the thriving neighborhood, that only 3 years ago, this month, we officially broke ground. Now, as the first phase of the subdivision fills, we are making plans for the second phase! If you haven’t visited any of the new homes at SunRidge Place plan to stop by today, May 14th, from 10 AM to 12 Noon and tour three of the homes nearing completion. We’ll be featuring the 3 bed, 2 bath, Comiskey floor plan at 3117 Aurora; the 3 bed, 3 bath, Coronado floor plan at 3036 Cottage Grove; and the 3 bed, 2 bath, Paris floor plan at 2987 Cottage Grove. If these floor plans don’t quite match your needs and desires, we have 17 others curated specially for SRP. Come out and find out more from our Don Peterson & Associates REALTORS®, go to www.sunridgeplace.com, or give us a call at 402-721-9700! This advertisement is provided by Libby Headid with Don Peterson & Associates, 100 E. 6th St, Fremont, NE.
By Libby Headid
