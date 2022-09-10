Your Home column

You’ve put pen to paper on a purchase contract and the current owners of your dream home have accepted your offer. A closing date is set, and you’re left dreaming about all the things you are going to do make your new home yours.

While this might seem like the perfect time to splurge on a new sectional or a massive TV, it most definitely is not. The fact of the matter is, your spending habits in the period between having an offer accepted and the day of closing can cause the entire deal to go South. Remember, your lender is watching your finances and making sure everything stays in order until the day of closing.