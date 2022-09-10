Your Home column

You’ve put pen to paper on a purchase contract and the current owners of your dream home have accepted your offer. A closing date is set, and you’re left dreaming about all the things you are going to do make your new home yours.
While this might seem like the perfect time to splurge on a new sectional or a massive TV, it most definitely is not. The fact of the matter is, your spending habits in the period between having an offer accepted and the day of closing can cause the entire deal to go South. Remember, your lender is watching your finances and making sure everything stays in order until the day of closing.
Here are a couple items that are we recommend avoid doing during the closing process:
RUNNING UP CREDIT CARD BALANCES
- – This also includes opening any new credit card accounts. Lenders are keeping a close eye on your credit score and your debt-to-income ratio.
QUITTING OR SWITCHING JOBS
- – Sometimes it’s unavoidable, but it’s generally prudent to not switch jobs during the closing process. Even if you’re looking at accepting a job that includes a substantial increase in salary, your lender will have to go through the process of contacting the new employer and validating your new level of income. This creates a lot of extra work for the lender and can cause delays in closing.
MAKING ANY MAJOR PURCHASES
- – Even if you’re not utilizing credit to make a large purchase, your lender will see the hit on the balance of your bank account. Wait until after the closing is completed, then proceed with buying all the stuff you’ve dreamt about for your new home.
