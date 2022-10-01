Your Home column

The “Lauren” built by Jeff Daniels Carpentry & Homes has become a desired floor plan of homebuyers in our new East-Fremont development, SunRidge.

This cozy ranch with an open-concept layout will charm you from the start! On the main floor you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car attached garage, quartz countertops, custom trim, an eat-in kitchen, primary suite with walk-in closet, laundry hookups and the list goes on. The unique finishes in this home are a must-see!

Visit Dawn Drive out in SunRidge Place to see these two already built homes in person. With this semi-custom floorplan, you have the options to choose finishes such as interior and exterior colors, trim, door and lighting!

With our next phase underway, call us to get on the waitlist for lots in phase 2.

To view photos and experience the 3-D walkthrough of the “Lauren”, visit our website www.sunridgeplace.com. Ready to build? Connect with one of our local market experts today. This advertisement is provided by Maggie Hiatt with Don Peterson and Associates Real Estate, 100 E. 6th St.