Your Home column

Imagine saving for years to buy a home. After a long search, you find the perfect property, make an offer and it’s accepted. As closing day draws near, you receive an urgent email from someone who purports to be your closing agent/attorney. You open an attachment to see the address of the home, the name of your title insurance company, the exact dollar amount due from you at closing and detailed wire instructions – all signed by the individual on company letterhead. So, you have your bank wire the funds due to the account listed in the wire instructions. When the day of closing arrives, it becomes apparent you fell victim to a fraudster who had you wire the money to an illegitimate account.