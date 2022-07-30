Your Home column

Wondering if you sell, where you will go?

If you put a pause on your home search because you weren’t sure where you’d go once you sold your house, it might be a good time to get back into the market. Today’s market is undergoing a shift, and the supply of homes for sale is increasing as a result. That means you may have a better chance of finding a home that will meet your current needs.

There are several benefits to buying an existing home. Many buyers want to purchase a home with history, and the character of older houses is hard to reproduce. Existing homes can often be part of an established neighborhood featuring mature landscaping that can give you additional privacy and boost your curb appeal.

Plus, timing can be a consideration. With an existing home, you can move in based on the timeline you agree to with the sellers, rather than building a new home and waiting for construction to finish.

Just remember, while more sellers are listing their homes, supply is still low overall. That means you’ll have more options to choose from, but you’ll still need to be prepared for a fast-moving market.

When building a new home, you can create your perfect living space and customize it to your lifestyle. Plus, you’ll have the benefit of all new appliances, windows, roofing, and more. The lower maintenance that comes with a newer home is another great advantage. When you have a new home, you likely won’t have as many little repairs to tackle. And with new construction, you’ll also have warranty options that may cover portions of your investment for the first few years.

With the supply of homes for sale rising, you have options for your next home no matter what your preferences are. If you have questions or want help deciding what’s best for you, let’s connect and start the conversation today. This advertisement is provided by Jennifer Bixby, the Broker for Don Peterson and Associates Real Estate, 100 E. 6th St. Jennifer can be reached at 402-721-9700 for answers to real estate questions or visit www.teambixby.com on the web.