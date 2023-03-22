Mass of Christian Burial for Yvonne Niewohner was celebrated March 15, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. She passed away March 10, 2023, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point at the age of 83.

Yvonne was born Dec. 23, 1939, to George and Francis (Schulte) Kampschnieder in rural Olean, Nebraska.

Yvonne attended first grade at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Olean and second through eighth grade at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Grade School in Howells before graduating from Howells High School in 1957.

After graduating, she worked at Boys Town in Omaha for a short time, returning to Howells where she worked at Farmers Union Implement and Grocery Stores until she met Leo Niewohner.

Yvonne and Leo married on June 3, 1959, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. They moved to a farm near Lyons and to this union five children were born: Laura, John, Mark, Beverly and Becky. Leo and Yvonne moved to Lyons in 2001, where Yvonne continued as a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the Altar Society. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and sewing, having made many quilts for the church and wedding dresses for family and friends.

She is survived by her children: Laura Niewohner of Lincoln, John (Joan) Niewohner of Lyons, Mark (Lois) Niewohner of Lyons, Beverly (Christopher) Cummins of Lincoln and Becky Dailey of Yutan; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Svitak; and sisters-in-law Mary Ann Kampschnieder, Mary Ann Kluthe, Myrna Niewohner, Rosemarie McNamara, Marcie (Melvin) Ortmeier, Jan (Lorin) Battenhorst, Rita (Vern) Ortmeier; brothers-in-law Bernie (Betty Kay) Niewohner, Virgil (Karen) Niewohner and Daniel (Jeanette) Niewohner; stepbrother-in-law Harold Ortmeier; and many nieces and nephews.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband Leo in 2013; parents Frances and George Kampschnieder, sister Georgene (William) LaPorta, brother Alvin Kampschnieder; in-laws Edward Svitak, Joseph and Marjorie Niewohner, Irwin and Geraldine Niewohner, Betty Cech, Daniel Kluthe, James McNamara; stepfather Rudy Stangel; stepsisters Betty Ortmeier and Mary and Bob Eifert.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.