Memorial services for Yvonne Swearingen were held Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Sunset Hills Baptist Church in Omaha. Inurnment will be at a later date. She passed away in Omaha on June 4, 2023, at the age of 83.

Yvonne Deloris was born in Herman on March 12, 1940, to the late Fred and Fern Swearingen. She graduated from Tekamah High School with the Class of 1958.

Yvonne is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Fern; sisters, Lila Anson and Joyce Wallace.

She is survived by her daughter Diane (Jason) Workman; grandchildren, Amanda (Aaron) White, Steven Taylor-Workman, Kayla Workman, Nathan Swearingen; four great-grandchildren; brother Keith (Jan) Swearingen; many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services-Southwest Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.