Concordia shells Warriors in weekend sweep

Concordia (RV) battered Midland for 60 runs in a weekend sweep of the Warriors.

Midland dropped the two home games of the series 16-2 and 21-6 Saturday, then lost 11-5 and 12-2 at Plum Creek Park.

With the losses, Midland falls to 5-7 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and 18-9 overall. Concordia runs their record to 22-7-1 and 11-1 in the conference.

Saturday: Concordia 16, Midland 2

A pair of big innings by the Bulldogs propelled them to the win in the weekend opener. Six runs in the 3rd jolted them into the lead and then a half dozen more in the 7th closed the door on the Warriors.

Concordia had 17 hits in the game, including five doubles and a pair of home runs.

Midland’s offense was held in check with only six hits and two runs. In the 4th, Dakota Thornton led off the Warriors’ half with a double to right-center and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Trey Nichols.

In the 5th, Tyler Foster hit a one-out double through the left side, and then after being moved into scoring position with a ground out, Chase Reynold brought him home with a single.

Hilton Mehrmann went 3.1 innings in his second start of the year. He struck out career-high seven batters but surrendered eight earned runs on nine hits.

Concordia 21, Midland 6

Midland got on the scoreboard first in game two on a Peyton Garbers two-run home run to right in the first.

The 2-0 lead was short-lived as Concordia scored four in the second, and then broke the game open with five more in the third.

After getting a solo run in the fourth, the Bulldogs matched their six-run inning from game one with six in the fifth. They nearly matched it in the sixth, scoring five runs to make it 21-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, Midland got a one-out double from Kyle Weber and then Connor Petersen drove him in with a two-out single. Petersen moved into scoring position on the throw to the plate and then went the final 180 feet on an Alec Villanueva single up the middle.

The 7th inning saw two more runs come in for the home team. Tyler Foster got on base with a single up the middle and then moved over to third on a Dakota Thornton double. The pair scored a batter later as Weber doubled down the right-field line.

Jacob Perez had his shortest outing of the season, going 1.2 innings. He allowed four runs, two earned, on six hits while striking out five batters.

Sunday: Concordia 11, Midland 5

The Bulldogs had a four-run 2nd inning and a six-run 4th as they took game one of the Sunday doubleheader at their home park. The Warriors were able to notch a run in the 2nd and 3rd and then attempted to climb back into the with three in the 5th.

On the mound, Jay Lambert had his roughest outing of the season going a season-low three-plus innings. He allowed 10 earned runs and struck out three batters.

Garbers led the offense, going 2-for-4 with three RBI and a home run.

Concordia 12, Midland 2

Concordia scored early and often with five runs in the first and five more by the end of the 5th inning in the series finale. Trailing 10-0, Midland scored a pair of runs in the 6th to avoid the shutout.

Keegan Adams came on in relief and went 5.0 innings, striking out seven and allowing five earned runs.

Midland (18-9, 5-7 GPAC) will look to end its current six-game slide next weekend against Northwestern (13-15, 4-8 GPAC) in a four-game series. The Warriors and Raiders will play a doubleheader in Orange City, Iowa on Friday and then wrap up the series with a doubleheader in Fremont on Saturday.

First pitch of game one each day is set for 4 p.m.

