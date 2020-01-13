COLUMBUS — Fremont Bergan captured one individual championship and recorded a pair of runner-up finishes Saturday at the Norm Manstedt Wrestling Invitational at Central Community College.
The Knights finished sixth in the team standings with 106.5 points. Lincoln East won the championship with 287.5 while Columbus was second with 249. Valentine finished third with 171.5.
Senior Peyton Cone led the way by earning the championship at 220. Cone pinned Casey Ramirez of Schuyler in 4:34 and Laurence Brands of Oakland-Craig in 1:20. In the quarterfinals, Cone won by medical forfeit over Kolby Beck of High Plains Community.
The Bergan wrestler then earned an 8-3 decision over Dahlas Zlomke of Battle Creek before beating Jacob Deckert of Adams Central in 9-6 in the final.
Ethan Villwok (182) and Eli Simonson (285) finished second in their respective weight classes.
Villwok won seven-straight matches by pins, including in 5:54 of the semifinals against Jarron Metzler of Oakland-Craig. In the championship match, Anthony DeAnda of Columbus won by fall (3:53) over the senior.
Simonson went 5-1 in contested matches, including four wins by fall. He pinned Tyler Pavelka of Adams Central in :54 of the semifinals before losing by fall (3:49) to Ge’Auvieon Crayton of Lincoln East for the championship.
Dylan Marchand (160) and Koa McIntyre (170) placed sixth for the Knights.
The Knights host Boys Town in a dual Thursday.
Manstedt Invite
Team scoring — Lincoln East 287.5, Columbus 249, Valentine 171.5, Adams Central 135.5, David City 117, Fremont Bergan 106.5, Wahoo 103, Omaha Creighton Prep 81, Centennial 74, Schuyler 65, Kearney Catholic 63, Syracuse 61, Boone Central/Newman Grove 53, Oakland-Craig, 52, Palmer 41, Columbus Scotus 38, Tekamah-Herman 26, High Plains 21, Crete 8, South Central NE Unified District 7.
Championship matches
106: Tristen Obermiller, Adams Central dec. Gabe Turman, Lincoln East 14-8. 113: Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East, major dec. Braiden Kort, Adams Central, 11-1. 120: Cole Toline, Lincoln East, dec. Malachi Bordovsky, Wahoo, 6-5. 126: Chris Williams, Valentine, dec. Andon Stenger, Columbus, 9-6. 132: Nic Swift, Lincoln East, dec. Tanner Kobza, Columbus, 6-5. 138: Gage Krolikowski, Valentine, pinned Christopher Feldner, Kearney Catholic, 2:13. 145: Breckin Sperling, Lincoln East, pinned Morgan McGinley, Valentine, 1:18. 152: Rylee Iburg, Columbus, dec. Chase Kammerer, Lincoln East, 3-0. 160: Maxx Mayfield, Lincoln East, pinned Chase Olson, Valentine, 5:28. 170: Grant Lyman, Lincoln East, dec. Blayze Standley, Columbus, 5-3. 182: Anthony DeAnda, Columbus, pinned Ethan Villwok, Fremont Bergan, 3:52. 195: Tony Pray, Omaha Creighton Prep, major dec. Kasten Grape, Columbus, 14-5. 220: Peyton Cone, Fremont Bergan, dec. Jacob Deckert, Adams Central, 9-6. 285: Ge’Auvieon Crayton, Lincoln East, pinned Eli Simonson, Fremont Bergan, 3:49.