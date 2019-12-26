This season the Nebraska women’s basketball team gained a lot of confidence while rolling to a 10-1 record during the nonconference part of its schedule.
That level of confidence wasn’t there last season, when Nebraska won just two of its first seven games. Nebraska’s longest winning streak was three, and the Huskers finished the season 14-16 and didn’t play in the postseason.
Nebraska’s schedule will get increasingly difficult when the Big Ten Conference season begins later this week, but Nebraska’s players feel like they’re better prepared for the challenge this season.
“Having the confidence allows us to know that we can hang with all of these teams,” said Nebraska junior center Kate Cain. “We have a lot of teams in our conference that are ranked and receiving votes. Even though we know these games are going to be hard, and we’re going to have to be tough to get through the season, we know we have a shot with all of these teams.”
Nebraska’s first Big Ten game is against Iowa (9-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
As the Big Ten season begins, three league teams are ranked in The Associated Press poll: No. 12 Maryland, No. 14 Indiana and No. 23 Michigan. Minnesota, Michigan State, Rutgers, Northwestern, Iowa and Nebraska are each receiving votes in the poll.
“It’s always going to be a competitive game,” Cain said. “I don’t think there is really any team on our schedule that we’re saying, ‘Oh, that game is going to be impossible.’ We’re going into this conference knowing that any team that we face we can play against and beat.”
Nebraska coach Amy Williams feels like the confidence the Huskers are playing with now shows up most on defense. After allowing teams to score an average of 70.1 points per game last season, that has dropped to 59.4 points per game this season.
“We feel pretty comfortable that when we need stops, we can find ways to get stops,” Williams said. “That’s helped.”
And Nebraska again has a balanced offense that Williams says gives the players confidence that the Huskers will be able to attack opponents several different ways, depending on how each game is going.
Sophomore guard Leigha Brown leads the Huskers in scoring with 14.7 points per game, followed by Sam Haiby (10.7) and Cain (10.1).
“I think it’s something where our team has confidence in Hannah (Whitish) to have a great shooting night, or (Haiby) to be explosive and be able to lead us in scoring,” Williams said. “Or Leigha to be able to come out and be able to have a breakout night, or Kate Cain if she’s the one who is really sparking us offensively. Or if Ashtyn Verbeek has the hot hand.
“I just think that’s the confidence that we have in our lineup top-to-bottom is for everybody to kind of do their part and contribute.”