Connecting your way of life

Cox Communications prides itself in connecting individuals and businesses through all its services.

Investing in the community, individuals, their employees and technology, they provide great speed, reliability and customer service.

And they take actions behind those words, according to Denise Natali-Paine, vice president, Cox Business, and Rob Trebilcock, senior manager, public affairs.

Natali-Paine and Trebilcock are newer faces at the company, but both were drawn to the Cox company. Natali-Paine said she has been in the industry for a number of years, working around the world on technology and communications.

What brought her to Cox is the culture of the company.

“I wanted to work for a company that was really deeply invested in their people as well as the products and customers they serve,” Natali-Paine said. “It’s a difficult business that we’re in, and this was one that offered up a really true human element to the company that was important for me because Cox doesn’t manage to a stock price or to attract a buyer.

“Being a private company, it gives a lot more flexibility with making sure that you have a longer-term vision.”

Trebilcock has worked in corporate social responsibility and public affairs for other local companies in the area. He has always seen Cox supporting different initiatives in the community.

“I want to be part of an organization that really believes in giving back to the communities they serve,” Trebilcock said.

Cox invests in the community through its holistic connection. That is rare, Natali-Paine said. The corporate mission is to connect people with what they care about the most, she added.

The company invests not only through the building of central infrastructure and technology, but really takes stock in living and engaging in the communities they serve. This means they volunteer in various organizations, help underserved communities, participate in chamber events, schools and more.

In the Omaha and metro surrounding area, Trebilcock said Cox donated $1.2 million last year.

“We’re proud of that number, but also the impact obviously that, that has made,” Trebilcock said. “It’s not like we’re just throwing things out there, we’re very thoughtful in the organizations that we choose to support.”

What is also unique to Cox is Cox Charities. Employees have the option to donate a percentage of their paycheck into a fund, and with those monies an employee-based group selects organizations who receive the funding. Last year 60 nonprofits applied, Trebilcock said, and more than $140,000 was donated.

Many Cox employees also serve on community organization boards, Trebilcock said. It’s not just about donating the money, it’s also serving in the community. Each employee is allotted 16 hours of paid hours for them to volunteer in the community.

“For us, for communities to thrive, you have to make an investment in infrastructure and the individuals in that community and the businesses in that community,” Trebilcock said. “It’s been hard for some individuals through this whole pandemic, but you can’t just thrive off one thing. You can’t just thrive based on dollars. You need that talent, you need that technology and other things. For communities to thrive, we have to make those investments.”

The pandemic has showcased what Cox does well, Natali-Paine said. One area that stood out, she explained, is meeting the need for remote work. This pivot was immediate and Cox was able to provide that.

People know Cox for connectivity and voice, Natali-Paine said, which are core but there are a lot more services than that. The needs that are required for at-home work including things such as secure email, Zoom meetings, moving servers, moving data, and more - these are available through the cloud with Cox Business.

Businesses were then able to access their information for their employees, all from remote locations.

“A lot of what Cox does is that cloud infrastructure and that’s a really important piece because there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes in order to make that happen,” Natali-Paine said. “That’s unique because a lot of the other providers in our area do the connectivity or they may do voice, but it’s the rest of it that’s so important that is something that I think is a key differentiator for Cox.”

Another piece to this is IT talent and resources, she added. The pandemic showed a lot of people leaving the industry, because they did not have the skills for what was needed with this new remote world. Cox Business and sister company Rapid Scale have a deep bench of experts who have stepped up.

“I am a big believer in a cycle of continuous improvement,” Natali-Paine said. “We do it in a very unique way that enables us to not just talk in techno speak, but to really connect the knowledge and the skills that we’re learning to business outcomes and helping people to understand and to take them on the journey with us.”

There are also employee resource groups that help employees show up as their authentic selves, Trebilcock said.

Again, highlighting the community aspect, customers are also the employees’ neighbors, family and friends, and Cox Business leans in heavily with the support of their customers on what’s needed with their businesses.

Natali-Paine recalls a specific customer who told her, without Cox Business, he would have had to close. It’s because Cox Business stays connected with their customers and seeks out not only what they need but how they need to do things, she added.

“A normal provider or carrier, they aren’t going to do that. They don’t have that level of personal commitment ensuring success,” Natali-Paine said.

Looking at a Go-Forward Technology, a key thing that businesses have discovered coming out of the pandemic, is that their businesses have fundamentally changed.

How businesses service their customers has changed. Go Forward Technology enables Cox Business to support businesses in every way.

This is something Cox Business has been investing in over this period of time and they are ensuring these services are at the ready to guide customers with what they need, Natali-Paine explained.

This is very vital for small to medium businesses, Natali-Paine said, in how they can really compete in a digitally-driven economy.

Cox Business services available in the area include internet, fiber and phone – the standards – but also other services are available through cloud services including cyber security, data storage, call center as a service, and more.

“That’s kind of the neat thing about the cloud is that you can get it from anywhere, so we offer it from anywhere,” Natali-Paine said.

What makes Cox Business unique in this service is that it is a one-stop shop, Natali-Paine explained. Other providers have to go out of their services and bring in partners to provide other services, but not at Cox Business.

“It’s the behind-the-scenes magic that makes it all occur,” she said.

Fremont has a lot of high-tech businesses, and this speaks to the power of technology, she added. When thinking about remote access, it’s about having access, that is the key.

Rural areas, in the past, have had limited access, but Cox has been very involved in proving access, Natali-Paine said. It’s a big passion of hers.

The business side and the residential side services in Cox work together to push out and allow access to as many as possible. This includes students who needed access for schoolwork, and rural broadband programs looking at how to expand the network to continue to connect people.

Cox also provides the Connect2Compete program for underserved communities. This supports and provides lower-cost services so everyone has access.

The Connect2Compete program is for residential customers who have students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The focus here is providing families with affordable internet, he added.

The families who qualify can receive internet service for as low as $9.95 a month through this program.

If you do not have a student but need assistance, Cox also provides Connect Assist. You can apply for this program and receive internet for $30 a month. There are other programs that help assist customers to help make services affordable.

There is a strong demand for digital services, and being able to keep up with such demand, has shown the strength of the Cox network, Natali-Paine said.

Everyone going remote at the same time was a big shock to the internet. Because of this, Natali-Paine said, Cox is constantly looking at how they push out more services to deliver capacity but also delivery reliability.

“From a personal perspective, I have been really tremendously amazed at how rock solid the network has been, and I don’t take it for granted, having come from New England – which is a very tech heavy location – we were always losing services. These are things that you have a lot of people again who are invested in the community. It’s important we’re making sure that we’re out there and we’re looking at what we need to do to make sure that you have services and the infrastructure and the resources and the help and the guidance to really help to grow your business, ” Natali-Paine said.

The last thing people want is another stress on business, and Cox Business is a partner that businesses can lean on to ensure they have access and services. They help guide you in every way. As Natali-Paine puts it your network needs to be living and breathing just like your business and she believes that Cox Business does a good job of that.

For more information, visit coxbusiness.com.