Cornhusker Auto Wash serves the community

Brian Fox represents the third generation of a family that has been in the carwash and oil change business for more than 30 years.

Like his father and grandfather before him, he has worked hard to establish Cornhusker Auto Wash as a community-oriented business.

Fox feels strongly that any business should make it a high priority to give back to the community that welcomed it.

Through the Community Cares program, a portion of each dollar spent on a car wash or express lube service goes toward supporting about a dozen non-profit organizations every month.

In July, more than $4,000 in cash and services was donated to various Fremont charities.

“To show our appreciation for the work they are doing with our students and their families,” Fox said, “we provide a free car wash to everyone who works for Fremont Public Schools.”

The company logo is on the floor of the gymnasium at Archbishop Bergan Catholic School, and Fremont High School’s new LED board in their gymnasium will feature advertisements for Cornhusker Auto Wash and Express Lube Service.

“A full synthetic oil change is just $65,” Fox said. “That includes a voucher for a $20 carwash. It’s our top package.”

Fox is known for taking good care of his employees. To help alleviate some of the stress caused by the high cost of gas, he has started providing $25 worth of free fuel to his employees.

“I want people to know that when we hire you, we’re investing in you as a person. We want to help develop you knowing that this is not a forever job,” he said.

Fox takes pride in helping each of his employees become better prepared for the workforce when they leave. He said he makes sure that each new hire is given the position for which he or she is best suited.

“If for any reason someone is no longer able to perform their duties, I will work hard to find something else for them to do before letting them go. I want everyone to feel secure working here,” he said.

Cornhusker Auto Wash and Express Lube promotes from within, he said.

In addition to giving employees the care they deserve, he said Cornhusker Auto Wash has upgraded its tunnel washing system to include new lighting, a bright white wall and panels.

Soon there will be a new entrance arch with LED lighting and personalized graphics.

Rather than brushes, Cornhusker uses soft mitts to loosen stubborn substance in hard-to-reach areas when prepping each vehicle for a tunnel washing.

For businesses that own several vehicles, Cornhusker Auto Wash offers a fleet account.

“All your vehicles can come through for a fixed monthly fee,” Fox said. “We’ll send out an itemized monthly invoice.”

Cornhusker also offers membership in its Unlimited Wash Club. For a monthly fee of $25, members receive the basic carwash; the complete wash is $30, which includes an underbody blast and the clear coat sealer wax; and for $35 a month, members get The Works, which includes the wheel blaster.

“Soon we will start offering free vacuums to our members,” Fox said.

A new feature that will be installed is a tunnel arch that dispenses a ceramic sealant that provides additional protection to paint surfaces.

To enroll in the Unlimited Wash Club, go to cornhuskerautowash.com.

Customers who visit Cornhusker Auto Wash nine times will receive the next wash free.

“We’re going to take care of our customers,” Fox said. “We want our people to be proud of the work they’re doing.”