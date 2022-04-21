County board hears property access road request, debate

Scribner area residents Robert and Sharon Johnson are asking Dodge County Supervisors to grant them a private access road to their landlocked, rural property.

Supervisors heard the request at the board’s Wednesday morning meeting – which included an analogy about a horse from an elderly Korean War veteran and lawyer’s reference to a Nebraska Supreme Court ruling which ordered Dodge County to grant road access to another family in 1992.

Now at issue is a private gravel road connected to County Road 14, east of Scribner, and also a trail.

The private gravel road, not maintained by the county, extends through BK Farms and Don Dostal’s properties, around the Scribner water treatment plant, and over the Scribner dike, onto a small part of Steve Widhalm’s property.

After that, it becomes a path through land owned by the family of Don Clarke of Omaha.

The gravel road and trail, combined, extends a little more than a mile, said Spencer B. Wilson, attorney for Yost Law firm in Fremont, representing the Johnsons.

Wilson told the Tribune that the trail, alone, spans less than one-quarter of a mile on the Clarke property.

Three sides of the Johnson property, which is approximately 70 acres, is surrounded by land owned by other people, including the Clarkes, and the fourth side by the Elkhorn River.

In an affidavit, the Johnsons state they bought their land in July 1992 from Sharon’s parents, Everett and Vivian Shultz, who’d owned it since 1968.

The land is used primarily for recreational activities such as hunting, picnicking and camping.

Wilson said the parcels of land around the Johnson property formerly were owned by three other landowners, who allowed through their land by verbal permission.

Then in 1999, parcels of land surrounding the Johnson property began being sold to the Clarkes. The three landowners also sold property to others.

By 2000, the Johnson property became isolated from all public access, other than the Elkhorn River, by being surrounded on all sides by properties purchased by the Clarkes.

The affidavit states the Clarkes were unwilling to let the Johnsons have access to the portion of a road that goes through their property.

During the supervisors meeting, Wilson talked about steps taken, starting in 2011, to reach an agreement, which ultimately were unsuccessful.

Wilson said other property owners are in favor of giving the Johnsons permission to use the road to get to their land.

But he said they aren’t willing to sign an easement agreement, until the Clarkes do, because if they do so “it’s an easement to nowhere.”

“Without the Clarke portion of the easement, the access road goes nowhere,” Wilson said. “The Johnsons don’t get anywhere.”

Wilson said the land was not isolated at the time it was purchased by the Johnsons, because everyone was using the land by permission.

Now, he said, the Johnsons’ only access to their land is by boat on the Elkhorn River.

Wilson said state statute indicates an access road must be granted when the only access is by boat.

He cited a 1992 case, Young vs. the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, which went to the Nebraska Supreme Court.

The state court ruled in favor of the Young family, saying they had to be granted an easement.

In that case, the Youngs had land surrounded by real estate owned by others on three sides with the Platte River on the fourth.

Part of the access they needed went one-half mile on the Ames Dike.

The Ames Diking and Drainage District, prompted by liability concerns, prohibited vehicular traffic on the dike. In 1988, the supervisors rejected the Youngs’ request for public access to their property. The Youngs sued the board.

Part of the case indicates that a landowner doesn’t become isolated or landlocked as long as permission is granted, Wilson said.

Wilson said the Clarkes have asked for a land swap, but the land they want to trade is covered with sand, while the Johnsons’ land is covered in trees.

Don Clarke, 92, told the board his land has more assessed value than the Johnsons’.

Clarke also said the Johnsons offer no proof that neighbors permitted him access through their property when they bought their land.

“Permission is not an easement,” Clarke said. “When I bought the property, I asked if there were any easements and was told there were none and, in fact, there are no easements.”

Clarke cited the example of permitting someone to ride a horse on his property, which they could do as long as he allowed it.

“Should I sell the property, they could not expect permission to continue,” Clarke said. “They would have a right to ask the new owner and that new owner would have every right to say ‘no’ for whatever reason.”

In an April 7 letter to the board, Clarke said within a couple years of his land purchase, Johnson made several assertions that he was entitled to access Clarke’s property without an easement and only this year included the other parties from whom he must obtain one.

Clarke’s letter said Johnson could have purchased land or easements years ago to connect his landlocked property to a public road.

During the meeting, Supervisor Greg Beam addressed Clarke.

“Why are you not letting him have access?” Beam asked.

Clarke said he and his family hunt with high-powered rifles on the land during deer hunting season.

“We have to limit who we know is out there at any particular time,” he said.

Clarke talked about stray rounds of ammunition, using his time in the Korean War as an example.

“I had a sergeant that made a point that I have never forgotten,” Clarke said. “He said, ‘I do not fear the bullet with my name on it nearly as much as I am in awe of the bullet marked, ‘To whom it may concern.’ It’s dangerous.”

David Mitchell, attorney for Yost Law firm, said the Johnsons just want access to their land to use as they previously have for hunting and fishing.

He said they would pay the cost of acquiring the road. He said the road would need to be wide enough for two recreational or regular vehicles to pass one another, an estimated 12 to 16 feet.

He said there is no intention of logging or bringing in heavy equipment on this road with the exception, perhaps, of a Bobcat (small skid loader) to move some trees.

“As recreational property, we’re not going to expect that there’s going to be daily traffic,” Mitchell added.

The board voted to refer the matter to the Dodge County attorney’s office to research it and offer an opinion with the attorney responding in four weeks.

