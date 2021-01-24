Creative adjustments: Daycare adapted amid pandemic

Grandparents got to read a story at their house, which children watched via computer at the daycare.

Cook read the Mercer Mayer children’s storybooks, “Just Grandma and Me” and “Just Grandpa and Me,” to Sydney and Owen.

A former teacher, Cook had used Zoom for meetings and even a family get-together for Easter.

She readily agreed when Olson asked if she’d read stories.

This year, Olson’s grandchildren are in kindergarten, but she has good memories of reading to them when they were in preschool.

“I like to read stories to the kids,” Cook said. “It was a fun way to connect with them. I could see them and we could talk a little bit and read the book and have some fun.”

Although now in the classroom, preschool kids had online learning last year. Teachers had worksheets for parents to pick up outside the building to take home.

They put a classroom schedule online via Brightwheel, an online app used to communicate with families. A link took children to a story that would be read to them or a Bible verse.

“We tried to keep everybody connected,” Olson said.