Creative adjustments: Daycare adapted amid pandemic

Barb Cook read to her grandchildren in different way last year.
The Omaha woman’s twin grandchildren, Sydney and Owen, were attending preschool at the First Lutheran Church Early Learning Center in Fremont.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the center was adapting to provide care and learning for children while using various ways to keep them safe.
One of those ways was to have people like Cook read stories via Zoom to the children. Other methods have included having smaller classes, online learning, sanitizing and mask-wearing.
Many businesses have had to adapt during the pandemic, but several like First Lutheran’s learning center have done well.
“Our business is still thriving,” said Mindy Olson, the center’s director. “We have not seen a big dip in our income. We’ve still stayed afloat and we’ve seen a lot of positive things come out of COVID for our business and the families.”
The daycare center and preschool serves about 70 kids from 6 weeks to 6 years old.
After first learning about the pandemic at a meeting last spring, Olson knew protocols would need to change at the learning center.
She met with her assistant director, Emily Poppe, at the daycare.
They sent out a letter, letting parents know the center would remain open and class sizes would be reduced to 10 or fewer children. They added two more classrooms to keep class sizes smaller.
Some families opted to have children stay home at first.
“We still had our families pay for their spots to keep their kids here, because we have a waiting list in all of our classrooms,” Olson said.
New protocols were put in place for children coming to the center. They include:
- A sanitizing station when people enter the building.
- Only one parent or person is allowed into the building to drop off or pick up kids.
- A parent can’t go into a classroom, but may drop a child off at the classroom door to prevent cross contamination. Teachers meet students at the door.
- All staffers wear a mask throughout business hours. Children age 5 and older wear masks.
- Children are socially distanced. At naptime, children are spaced farther apart than what even state regulations call for, Olson said.
- The playground is disinfected after each class.
- Only one class is allowed to be in the hallway at a time.
- Each class has its own time to go into the gym for lunch.
The center has employed creative ways to connect with families.
“If the kids were staying home with the parents, we would do a Zoom (video conferencing) during Storytime, so they would be able to still see their friends and still engage in activities we did throughout the day,” Olson said. “We did send worksheets home for kids to have extra learning opportunities if they were not here on a regular basis.”
Grandparents got to read a story at their house, which children watched via computer at the daycare.
Cook read the Mercer Mayer children’s storybooks, “Just Grandma and Me” and “Just Grandpa and Me,” to Sydney and Owen.
A former teacher, Cook had used Zoom for meetings and even a family get-together for Easter.
She readily agreed when Olson asked if she’d read stories.
This year, Olson’s grandchildren are in kindergarten, but she has good memories of reading to them when they were in preschool.
“I like to read stories to the kids,” Cook said. “It was a fun way to connect with them. I could see them and we could talk a little bit and read the book and have some fun.”
Although now in the classroom, preschool kids had online learning last year. Teachers had worksheets for parents to pick up outside the building to take home.
They put a classroom schedule online via Brightwheel, an online app used to communicate with families. A link took children to a story that would be read to them or a Bible verse.
“We tried to keep everybody connected,” Olson said.
The center and staff have made the adjustments necessary to provide care amid an uncertain time in this nation’s history.
“We adapted very well and I feel as though we put in a lot of protocols that have helped keep — not just the families — but the staff safe, too,” Olson said.
She appreciates the parents.
“We have felt very supported from our families in the daycare and from other church members who go to FLC,” Olson said. “Our staff has always wanted to be here so we have tried to put as many protocols in place as possible.”
She’s looking to the future.
“We feel very blessed to be here each day,” she said. “We feel as though 2021 is going to bring another great year for us.”