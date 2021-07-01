All animals come with current shots, fixed, dewormed, FIV and Leukemia tested, Flea, tic, and ear mite treated. This is... View on PetFinder
An early morning storm swept through the Fremont area Thursday, bringing with it damaging winds that took down powerlines and totaled a Fremon…
Jacob L. Franke, 26, of Fremont was arrested on June 25 on suspicion of driving under the influence, Fremont Police said.
A 24-year-old North Bend man was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation for possession of a controlled substance and resisti…
At approximately 6:10 a.m., June 28, a theft was reported at a temporary business in the 1900 block of east Military Avenue, Fremont Police reported.
At the dedication for her new home, Mindi Brumbaugh was commended by Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Board President Christina Meyer for her…
At approximately 1:30 p.m., June 29, Brian D. Story, 47, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of child abuse/neglect after a minor reported be…
The stunt was apparently part of an assignment to reenact a scene from Shakespeare, an attorney said, and the teacher told students they would fail if they didn’t participate. The girl has a brain injury.
At approximately 7:15 a.m., June 25, Matthew D. Harless, 20, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant following a traffic stop…
Bill Moos wouldn't say if the decision to retire was solely his own. He says conversations with UNL officials were "adult" but not "contentious."
At approximately 10:20 p.m., June 27, Robert J. Owens, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcoho…
