You thought it would be tough to top last season, when the players on the bench for the Nebraska volleyball team were known for the celebrations they did after big plays in the match, right?
Well, this year these dancing Huskers may have just done it.
Last year the cheers included acting like the players were dunking a basketball, and dancing after a block. And they still do some of those same cheers, to help provide energy for the team.
This year the team’s thing is that several times the bench players have done a line dance during breaks in the action when a video review challenge is taking place.
Those dances are probably also a sign of the good culture on the team that players and coaches believe was a factor in helping push the Huskers along to a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament Final Four. And this year Nebraska got there even though it has four freshmen and a transfer who play a lot.
Think about how hard it can be to get 15 people to all do the same thing, especially for some who may not be comfortable dancing in front of 8,000 fans. But they’ve all bought in.
The dancing started out as something the team did in the locker room before matches. Capri Davis, a freshman from Texas, helped show her new teammates a few dance steps.
The dancing really took off in October. The Huskers were ready to share their moves with the fans. The players relayed a message to the production team at the Devaney Sports Center that they wanted them to play “Cotton Eyed Joe” the next time there was a break in the action for a video challenge. Slowly, the fans noticed, and thought it was great.
The player music requests kept coming for “Fishing in the Dark,” “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” and “Footloose.”
Then a late request came in on Senior Night for “The K-Wang,” which was one of the first songs the team danced to. But this time the players danced after the match, at center court, so all the players could join in.
Nebraska coach John Cook doesn’t keep track of what the bench is doing, but he’s noticed the dancing.
“I’ve seen it on TV,” said Cook, who sometimes watches a DVD of the TV broadcast.
“I think the fans love it. It’s energy; it’s fun. What else are you going to do during a (challenge) when they have to sit there for five minutes?”
Brooke Smith, a senior and Nebraska’s backup setter, says this is a close group, and the dancing is another fun way to interact.
“We talk a lot about the bench energy, and every player bringing what they can to the game, and I just think it adds an element of fun, and looseness, and that’s what we thrive off of, all 15 of us,” Smith said.
Senior libero Kenzie Maloney is also fond of this team, which began the season with eight new players and only seven returnees from the 2017 national championship team.
“I’ve been saying it all season that this is my favorite team that I’ve ever played on,” Maloney said. “I just love the girls, and every relationship that I have with each one of them is so genuine and nothing has been forced since the beginning of the season. So I’ve just been really honored to play with all of them.”
Cook says the dancing says a lot about the team. It’s a team that’s improved a lot in the past four months, and had some fun along the way.
“I was thinking (recently) that I didn’t think it could get any better than last season, but this season, seeing these guys grow and develop and overcome what we’ve overcome to get to this point, is pretty cool,” Cook said. “And they’re fun. They’re fun to be around, they work really hard, and they’re really close-knit. I think it’s a real strength for this group.”