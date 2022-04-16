DAR recognizes individuals

Lewis -Clark Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, had their annual awards tea at the Louis E. May Museum on April 5.

Before the awards ceremony, Judy Ekeler, Lewis-Clark member, explained that DAR is a service organization founded in 1890 with the mission of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism.

Members are women 18 years or older who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution. DAR has a membership of 190,000 members in more than 3,000 chapters in all 50 states, Washington, DC, and 11 foreign countries.

Each state has a state organization which oversees the work of the local chapters. The Nebraska State Society was formed in 1903 and the Fremont Lewis-Clark Chapter, one of the four original Nebraska chapters, was founded in 1903.

Most of the work of DAR is done through the local chapters, working with approximately 50 national committees, all reflecting the goals of historic preservation, patriotism and education.

Some committees offer local chapters the opportunities to honor outstanding individuals from local communities with special awards. Several of those awards were given at the tea.

The DAR Good Citizen Award is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship and is open to senior class students in public or private schools. This award has been given by the National Society since 1934.

The recipients of the Good Citizen Award were Brady Davis of Archbishop Bergan Catholic High School and Mallory Schleicher of Fremont High School.

The DAR Community Service Award recognizes worthy local people for outstanding achievements in voluntary educational, humanitarian, patriotic, historical or citizenship endeavors.

This year’s recipient was Sue Reyzlik.

Reyzlik has a long history of service to the Fremont community. She was one of the founders of Fremont Days in 2013, and continues to serve as a tour guide during Fremont Days and is instituting a new storytelling event to be included in this year’s festival.

There were two awards given for Excellence in Historic Preservation.

The first was given to Carol Verbeek of Scribner for her work in securing Gold Star Mothers markers for the graves of women who lost sons or daughters in service to the United States Armed Forces.

Markers have been placed in Dodge County for Gold Star Mothers from World War I and work continues to locate and mark graves of Gold Star Mothers from World War II, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

Verbeek’s work was done in cooperation with the American Legion Auxiliary chapter in Scribner.

The second Excellence in Historic Preservation Award was given to Jane and Bill Dugan, Milicek Monument Company, Dugan Services, Inc. and Tom Vogt, for providing a black granite marker with the Gold Star Mothers insignia, which will be placed in the Fremont Veterans Park this summer.

Four years ago, they also provided a grave marker for the daughter of a Revolutionary War soldier, who is buried in a small rural cemetery in Butler County.

The last award given at the tea was the Women in American History Award which enables a chapter to select a notable woman from their state or community to honor for their role in American History.

This year’s recipient is Marilyn Hoegemeyer of Omaha.

Her collection of essays titled, “Listening to the Corn Grow”, describes her growing up years on a Nebraska farm, detailing work expected from each family member to make the farm run efficiently, education in a one-room school, and experiences, happy and sad, that made farm life in the 1940s and 50s memorable. Of particular interest are her stories of working beside her father, a pioneer in the development of Hybrid seed corn. Her book is a history lesson for all who are interested in rural life in mid-century Midwest.

Following the award presentations a tea, served by the Lewis-Clark Chapter members, took place at the May Museum, for the recipients, their families, school personnel and friends who attended.

