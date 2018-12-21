The DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge visitor center will be closing for the federal holiday on Monday, Dec. 24, and will remain closed on Tuesday, Dec. 25.
The visitor center will re-open for regular business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 26. The visitor center also will be closed at 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 31, and will remain closed on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, for New Year’s Day. The visitor center will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 2. The seasonal sections of the refuge tour road and refuge grounds will remain open during those federal holidays.
DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge is located 25 miles north of Omaha on U.S. Highway 30, between Missouri Valley, Iowa, and Blair. The visitor center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, except federal holidays. For more information on the refuge, call 712-388-4800, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/desoto/ or email the refuge at desoto@fws.gov.