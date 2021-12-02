This blue eyed beauty is Diesel. He’s about 2 years old and what we believe to be Husky/Catahoula mix. He... View on PetFinder
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Amid the remote and stunning beauty of Labyrinth Canyon, Travis Kisling was in trouble.
A Fremont man and Papillion woman were both sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation for possession of a controlled substance …
Police arrest Elkhorn man
The Fremont City Council will hear an update on Keene Memorial Library’s expansion project at a special meeting Tuesday night.
Midland University has announced four additions to its senior leadership team according to a recent press release.
In writing letters back to children waiting to hear from Santa, John Cooper always makes sure to tell them to behave well.
At approximately 3:35 p.m., Nov. 23, Jeffrey A. Collins, 32, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant in the 700 …
At approximately 7 p.m., Nov. 28, Maynor D. Natareno-Mota, 37, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license f…
At approximately 8 p.m., Nov. 26, Heather R. Pensick, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and child abuse following a…
