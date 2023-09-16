Cox Business offers high-tech business solutions

The girls took the stage for the first time.

Each chose songs from Billboard Charts hits. Song choice was weak. Only a few chose the right song for them. It will be interesting to see how the voting turns out. It could be close between all of them.

After the first performance, I'd have to put Lilly Scott out front, with Katie Stevens a near second. Even though Katie got a bad review from the judges, she definitely has a powerful voice that I think could carry her far into the competition.

Here's what I thought of tonight's performances.

Paige Miles (It's Alright Now) -- She started off the night with a bad song choice. She sounded better in the Hollywood week clip they showed, but she did have some nice moments in the song. I'd like to hear more from her because we haven't heard hardly anything from her.

Ashley Rodriguez (Happy) -- It was a bad imitation of Leona Lewis. A little whiny in spots. A couple of bright spots maybe.

Janell Wheeler (What About Love) -- Not a good song choice. She didn't really showcase her voice.

Lilly Scott (Fixing A Hole) -- The first to really get the song choice right. She showed off the bluesy sound she has.

Katelyn Epperly (Oh Darling) -- Good performance. A bit of a quirky sound. An interesting voice.

Haeley Vaughn (I Want to Hold Your Hand) -- A unique interpretation of the song. A bit screechy at times.

Lacey Brown (Landslide) -- It's a good song, but not when sung by her. I didn't like her interpretation. I felt it was all over the place.

Michelle Delamor (Fallin') -- It's a big song and artist to be compared to, but she did a good job of making it her own.

Didi Benami (The Way I Am) -- I totally disagreed with the judges. I thought it was the perfect song for her voice. She definitely knows herself as an artist.

Siobhan Magnus (Wicked Games) -- Great voice. She connected with the song. It's a hard song to sing and I thought it was great choice. I think people will remember her more for the Hollywood Week final performance though.

Crystal Bowersox (Hand in My Pocket) -- Not the song I would have picked for her, but she sang it well. I love the guitar/harmonica playing. She does the hippie chick thing well.

Katie Stevens (Feeling Good) -- She has an incredibly powerful voice for a 17 year old. The judges were right. The song was too old for her, but there's no denying she has an amazing voice.

Men are up next and they better bring it. Simon said this is the girls' year and he may just be right.

Here's what others have commented on this blog:

Idol Expert:

Leeanna Ellis:

Overall, tonight the guys were weak. Only a few stood out for me. It still comes down to song choice. I'm sure for those that make it through the next few weeks, they'll get better with their choices.



The favorites tonight were Casey James and Lee Dewyze. Both proved why they were chosen. The others... well they still have a lot to prove.



Todrick Hall (Since U Been Gone) -- Sounded totally different from Kelly Clarkson's version. I'm on the fence about it. Parts of it I liked, others I didn't.



Aaron Kelly (Here Comes Goodbye) -- Good performance. Great voice for just 16. He needs some confidence though.



Jermaine Sellers (Get Here) -- Started too softly then I felt like he was shouting.



Tim Urban (Apologize) -- Copycat performance and not as good as the original. Yikes!



Joe Munoz (You and I Both) -- Good performance but nothing really special about it.



Tyler Grady (American Woman) -- He's definitely got the 70s vibe, but it just doesn't jive when you don't have good vocals. BAD song choice.



Lee Dewyze (Chasing Cars) -- A nice surprise since we hadn't heard from him before. Great sound.



John Park (God Bless the Child) -- Didn't connect with the song. Not really that great. Mikayla Gordon from a few years ago did it much better.



Michael Lynche (This Love) -- I like him. He had a few nice moments, but eh... average.



Alex Lambert (It's A Wonderful World) -- No stage presence at all. Bad mullet. Not great... NERVES!!



Casey James (Heaven) -- One of the better performances of the night. Singing aside... I'm tired of the Kara/Casey thing... he just looks so confused about it and Kara just sounds pathetic!



Andrew Garcia (Sugar We're Going Down) -- He changed it up, but we've heard him sound better with "Straight Up" during Hollywood week. That could be hard to top.

Going home on Thursday:

Girls -- Lacey Brown and Haeley Vaughn

Guys -- Alex Lambert and Tim Urban

Idol Expert: