Cox Business offers high-tech business solutions

The Top 12 Idol contestants have been revealed. Not among this talented group of singers -- indie artist Lilly Scott.
The elimination came down to Lilly and 17-year-old Katie Stevens. Two complete opposites. Lilly definitely knows who she is as an artist. Katie has yet to find her niche. I would have thought Katie was going home. It seemed like a no-brainer. Why would they put her with Lilly. To me, it made it obvious Katie was going home. I should have known better. Idol producers live for that shock value. Much like when Daughtry was sent packing in favor of Taylor Hicks, Katherine McPhee and Elliot Yamin.
Lilly joins Katelyn Epperly, Todrick Hall and Alex Lambert on the trip home. I sort of expected Alex could be among those eliminated. I thought maybe Todrick had saved himself. Katelyn just picked the wrong song as did Lilly. Alex, even with a good performance, just had no personality. That's kind of important.
The Top 12 have a lot to prove. They better bring it because the first theme week features the music of The Rolling Stones. That's some big shoes to fill. Let's hope they can amaze us.
Dan J:
I cannot believe that Lilly went home. Her singing, her presentation, her personality--all stronger and better than half the female singers who stayed. Very messed up situation.
dawn:
As for the other three who left last night, I guess Katelyn's dismissal would be the other one that maybe caught me off guard. Just by taking the last three weeks of Katelyn and Lacey, I definitely would have sent Lacey home.
As for the boys, I guess America heard Todrick's very weak Queen performance as I did and sent him packing. And I think everyone did a big favor for mullet boy when they said see ya later. He's just not ready.
Rolling Stones week will be oh so very interesting. Talk about song selection and choosing the right one. Yikes. I'm expecting a 'crash and burn' night for quite a few of the remaining 12.
Real snooze fest this year.
You need to nail it each week if you want to survive on idol.
Hmm..Stones..Big Mike doing Tumbling Dice? Andrew doing Angie? Crystal doing Aint' To Proud to Beg?
Idol Time: Is Crystal Bowersox the next Idol?
Simon made it clear tonight after Crystal Bowersox's performance that she is the clear cut favorite.
At this point, I have to agree with him. She's got the confidence she needed and she knows who she is as an artist. She should be recording an album now. She is definitely the one to beat. I don't think there's anyone even close to her, not even one of the guys.
Here's what I thought about tonight's performances.
Katie Stevens (Breakaway) -- I don't know what this poor girl has to do to please the judges. She's taken their advice every time. Tonight, she didn't sound old. Her voice is one of the best, but I think being in the number one spot and having an OK performance is going to put her in jeopardy.
Siobhan Magnus (House of the Rising Sun) -- She's powering her way to be one of the front runners and quickly one of my favorites. The beginning of the song was haunting and it was just a powerful, awesome performance.
Lacey Brown (The Story) -- Good song choice for her voice. A very cool sound. This is why she's here. Best performance to date.
Katelyn Epperly (I Feel the Earth Move) -- Not my favorite performance from her. It was a little boring. Standing at the keyboard was kind of cheesy. I hope she's safe though because I love her voice.
Didi Benami (Rhiannon) -- The style of song fit her voice perfectly. This is what she showed us during Hollywood week. Her best performance yet, but is it enough?
Paige Miles (Smile) -- It's a great song, but she just butchered it. I don't care how emotional the song makes you, if you can't get through the song you shouldn't sing it. It was weak. She just can't pick the right song. I think it finally caught up with her. She should be going home.
Crystal Bowersox (Give Me One Reason) -- Another solid performance from an already seasoned performer. Awesome.
Lilly Scott (I Fall to Pieces) -- I totally disagree with the judges on this one. I didn't get it. It seemed whiny and the squinty eye thing was kind of annoying. I like the original better. She's had way better performances than this one.
Top 3: Crystal, Siobhan and Didi.
Going home: Katie Stevens and Paige Miles.
Idol notes
* Simon Cowell was on "The Tonight Show" Monday night. He wouldn't confirm his engagement to girlfriend Mezghan Hussainy, but did say he thought Adam Lambert should have won Idol last season.
* A Los Angeles man has plead guilty to stalking Ryan Seacrest.
* Scott MacIntyre and Matt Giraud will perform on Thursday's kick off show.
Idol Expert:
Katie - she's young but has a voice beyond her years. But that voice still needs a bit more time. Plus her stage presence could use a lot of work. She has that deer in the headlights quality on stage - stiff and scared.
Lacey and Didi - last night we saw the best that they can give. I don't think they have anything else left to show. This program is about showing growth week in and week out. But one if not both will probably stick around for a week or two longer.
Katelyn - Wrong song. The best the judges could say about her is that her hair matched Carole King's. Her voice and delivery of the song didn't even come close. But again, she's safe for the time being.
Paige - She really blew it last night. There's nothing positive that can be said about what she did.
I loved what Siobhan, Crystal and Lilly did. Probably the weakest of the three would be Lilly because doing a Patsy Cline song is always a risk. But she stayed true to herself and it shouldn't hurt her too much.
Crystal is authentic and honest. Love her.
Going home - Paige and toss-up between Lacey and Katie.
I felt most of the guys were playing it safe. And if they weren't, they just couldn't compare to what Big Mike had to offer.
Here's what I thought of the Top 8 guys:
Lee Dewyze (Firefly) -- Not as good as last week. He still made it his own and showed that rocker sound. He should be safe.
Alex Lambert (Trouble) -- He sounded good. He's got a distinct voice, but he still needs CONFIDENCE!!! Side note: I love his dimples.
Tim Urban (Hallelujah) -- His best performance yet, but others have done better with it. Maybe a little too late.
Andrew Garcia (Genie in a Bottle) -- He's been looking for that "Straight Up" magic and still hasn't found it. It was campy. Maybe he should try singing a song performed by a guy instead of all these songs recorded by women.
Casey James (You'll Think of Me) -- It was a sleepy performance until towards the end. Nothing really special, but he sounded good.
Aaron Kelly (I'm Already There) -- I couldn't really understand what he was singing at the beginning. It was very pitchy, but had some good moments. He'll be safe.
Todrick Hall (Somebody to Love) -- The falsetto at the beginning was weird. The rest of the song was great. He took a classic rock song and made it a gospel song. Very good. Simon's right ... I think he's a Broadway performer.
Michael Lynche (This Woman's Work) -- WOW. I'm mean what else can you say. He's put himself out there. He's the one to beat. The best performance on the show by anyone to date.
Top 3 -- Michael Lynche and way behind him is Todrick Hall and Lee Dewyze.
Going home -- Tim Urban for sure. I think Andrew Garcia should. His schtick is getting kind of old, but he'll be safe. I'd say it's between Alex Lambert and Aaron Kelly.
I guess everyone LOVED Big Mike last night. I thought it was O.K. but I believe he has so much more in him. I'm waiting for that.
Also, I don't get the huge praise that Todrick got. He sang Freddie Mercury and I don't think he sang it as well or better (very, very few do). As for the gospel part, I didn't get it. He's a two range singer - he has a high range and a low range and nothing in between. I'm wondering if one of the judges will say tonight that after listening to his performance back on TV that he sounded not as good as in person.
I thought Lee held his own especially singing in the #1 spot. He's so cool and his confidence showed through last night.
As for what's left, there's not much separation between them. Yeah, Alex was better but he's stiff as a board and I just can't look at that mullet one more time.
I heard Tim's voice for the first time last night. Can he deliver that voice again? Not too many songs can compare to Hallelujah.
I didn't think Andrew's performance was all that bad. I like his reggae (I sure hope I spelled that correctly) vibe, but please choose a different 'gender' of song; maybe some Van Morrison. Possibly Moon Dance? Hope you're around to do that.
Casey is Casey. I don't think he will fare very well when theme nights come up. I think people will get bored with him quickly.
Aaron choose a song way too big for him. He had some fine moments but all in all he was all over the place. Like Katie Stevens, his best years are in front of him.
Now how did America vote? They probably voted with the judges and will keep Lee, Todrick and Mike.
Who goes home? Based on the past three weeks and not on just what happened last night, I hope Alex and Tim leave even though they did improve a bit. Just maybe a little too late.
Please save my Andrew. He's got the goods.
Idol Time: Medical issues on Idol force change
If you tuned in to American Idol on Tuesday night and thought it was Wednesday -- relax -- you didn't miss the girls performances.
Contestant Crystal Bowersox had to be taken to the hospital for "undisclosed medical issues." Ryan Seacrest said under doctors orders she was not allowed to perform tonight, so the guys performed tonight instead.
For the most part, every guy improved on their performance from last week. (Although, that shouldn't have been too hard considering what they offered last week.)
For me, the top performers tonight were Lee Dewyze, Michael Lynche and Aaron Kelly.
Here's what I thought about the performances:
Michael Lynche (This Is A Man's World) -- I like this soulful R&B side of Big Mike. Crazy better than his performance last week. He should be around for a while.
John Park (Gravity) -- There was nothing special about this performance. There's no doubting he has a great voice, but I didn't like it. Wrong song choice again.
Casey James (I Don't Wanna Be) -- When you've got the original to think about and then several former contestants have sung this song too... that's a lot it can be compared with. And I'm sorry, but Bo Bice sang the heck out of this song in season four. It was just an OK performance. BTW, does anyone else think sometimes he sounds like a sheep when he sings? Sometimes that vibrato goes a little too far.
Alex Lambert (Everybody Knows) -- WOW!!! Probably the biggest turn around from last week. Great sound, good performance. But will somebody please get this boy a haircut!! The mullet is not in style nor should it have ever been!
Todrick Hall (What's Love Got to Do With it) -- Um ... as Simon would say ... I thought it was indulgent. I just didn't like it all. Very disappointing.
Jermaine Sellers (What's Going On) -- Very karaoke version of the original. Chorus was OK but ick!
Andrew Garcia (You Give Me Something) -- I totally disagreed with the judges. He sounded very current. Just a good performance.
Aaron Kelly (My Girl) -- Perfect song to make the tweens scream. He could be this year's David Archuleta, but with a much better voice. Awesome performance.
Tim Urban (Come On Get Higher) -- Better than last week, but so was everyone else. Not up to par.
Lee Dewyze (Lips of an Angel) -- Perfect song choice. The changes in the song were good. He sounds a lot like the lead singer of Hinder. I really liked it. He's definitely a front runner.
Going home on Thursday: Tim Urban and John Park.
taylor:
this is the most mediocre group of idol contestants i've seen in 7 full seasons of watching, bar none. these guys wish they were half as good as some of idol's worst contestants, and lord knows any comparisons, or pronouncements of any of them being ''better'' than someone of archuleta's caliber is laughable.
this was the week in 2008 when he sang a brilliant and still lauded version of ''imagine''. compare kelly, or anyone tonight to that performance and keep a straight face, or your nose from growing.
Idol Expert:
First up, the front end of the bookends, Big Mike. Good job, nothing overwhelming, but definitely nothing that will put him in danger of being voted off. He was a bit 'theatric' and didn't get called out for it in the way that Adam was last year. Interesting.
Last up, the back end, bad boy gone good Lee. I liked it a lot, but he has left himself plenty of room for improvement. I think he's the dark horse that will only get better and better each week.
What's in between these two bookends? Judging by what I heard last night, a bunch of mediocre. Yeah, a few of them made improvements from the previous week, but they had no where to go but up.
Out of that bunch I think Andrew, Casey and Aaron will be safe. And then there's Tim and Alex who will pull in the little girl vote. That leaves John Todrick and Jermaine to battle it out for the bottom two. It's a toss up.
C'mon girls. Step it up tonight. I'm still waiting for that 'a-ha' moment.
My top three were Crystal Bowersox, Katelyn Epperly and Siobhan Magnus.
Here's what I thought about tonight's choices.
Crystal Bowersox (Long as I can See the Light) -- It was good to see her there to perform. One report I read said she is recovering from diabetes complications. That being said, she blew the roof off of that studio and made Simon eat his words. Incredible vocals on a powerful performance. I really liked it.
Haeley Vaughn (The Climb) -- I really liked her early on... but now it's apparent she just needs more time to grow. They should have let her go to audition next year. Pitch problems, pitch problems, pitch problems. Plus, it's tough to go up against Miley Cyrus.
Lacey Brown (Kiss Me) -- This song is definitely her vibe... perfect for her. Hopefully she can find more songs like it.
Katie Stevens (Put Your Records On) -- How young do the judges want her to go? There aren't that many choices for her under 20 ... and please not Taylor Swift ... although maybe she could improve some of her songs. (Sorry Taylor Swift fans.) Nice mix between the low and high registers. Great voice.
Didi Benami (Lean On Me) -- She changed the song a bit, but very karaoke. I thought the judges were a little too harsh on her critique.
Michelle Delamor (With Arms Wide Open) -- It was different -- a risk -- but it seemed like the key was too high. It was OK for me.
Lilly Scott (A Change Is Gonna Come) -- Her voice is so unique she could probably sing the phone book and make it sound interesting. Great performance.
Katelyn Epperly (The Scientist) -- AMAZING! She had a moment. She connected with the song. I didn't think it was that slow. Great performance. Her best so far.
Paige Miles (Walk Away) -- I liked it, but it was just OK. I like Kelly Clarkson's version better.
Siobahn Magnus (Think) -- WOW!! When she started I thought it was going to be karaoke like, but was I wrong. That note she hit was incredible. One of the best of the night!
Going home on Thursday: Haeley Vaughn and Didi Benami.
Top three by far - Crystal, Lilly and Siobhan. But I found someone last night for the first time and her name is Paige. She has a great voice but oh so wrong song choices.
I was so afraid that Crystal was going to be disqualifed due to her inability to perform last night (or so said the rumors on the web yesterday). She's incredible. She doesn't put on the pretty clothes and do up the hair and make-up. She's real, unpretentious and God-gifted talented.
Siobhan just blew the roof off even without that 'note'. Again, she's authentic and doesn't play to that pretty girl thing.
Lilly - dear, quiet little Lilly. She just stands there and delivers a great song. Truly talented and quirky at the same time.
All Paige needs is that one great song that shows her voice and connects. She has it in her.
Middle ground - Katie and Katelyn. Their voices are O.K. but I can't help but think of Kat McPhee. Pretty girls/big voices. Nothing new.
What's left of the rest - Hailey is too young and should not have been put through; she needs aging. Lacey is just boring. Didi sounds like she's forcing it. Michelle is confusing to me.
Based on last night I would send Hailey and Lacey home. I think they showed the least improvement from the previous week.
I got two of the four right.
Going home: John Park, Jermaine Sellers, Michelle Delamor and Haeley Vaughn.
Let's hope next week gets even better!!
Idol time: Week 1 performances
The girls took the stage for the first time.
Each chose songs from Billboard Charts hits. Song choice was weak. Only a few chose the right song for them. It will be interesting to see how the voting turns out. It could be close between all of them.
After the first performance, I'd have to put Lilly Scott out front, with Katie Stevens a near second. Even though Katie got a bad review from the judges, she definitely has a powerful voice that I think could carry her far into the competition.
Here's what I thought of tonight's performances.
Paige Miles (It's Alright Now) -- She started off the night with a bad song choice. She sounded better in the Hollywood week clip they showed, but she did have some nice moments in the song. I'd like to hear more from her because we haven't heard hardly anything from her.
Ashley Rodriguez (Happy) -- It was a bad imitation of Leona Lewis. A little whiny in spots. A couple of bright spots maybe.
Janell Wheeler (What About Love) -- Not a good song choice. She didn't really showcase her voice.
Lilly Scott (Fixing A Hole) -- The first to really get the song choice right. She showed off the bluesy sound she has.
Katelyn Epperly (Oh Darling) -- Good performance. A bit of a quirky sound. An interesting voice.
Haeley Vaughn (I Want to Hold Your Hand) -- A unique interpretation of the song. A bit screechy at times.
Lacey Brown (Landslide) -- It's a good song, but not when sung by her. I didn't like her interpretation. I felt it was all over the place.
Michelle Delamor (Fallin') -- It's a big song and artist to be compared to, but she did a good job of making it her own.
Didi Benami (The Way I Am) -- I totally disagreed with the judges. I thought it was the perfect song for her voice. She definitely knows herself as an artist.
Siobhan Magnus (Wicked Games) -- Great voice. She connected with the song. It's a hard song to sing and I thought it was great choice. I think people will remember her more for the Hollywood Week final performance though.
Crystal Bowersox (Hand in My Pocket) -- Not the song I would have picked for her, but she sang it well. I love the guitar/harmonica playing. She does the hippie chick thing well.
Katie Stevens (Feeling Good) -- She has an incredibly powerful voice for a 17 year old. The judges were right. The song was too old for her, but there's no denying she has an amazing voice.
Men are up next and they better bring it. Simon said this is the girls' year and he may just be right.
Idol Expert:
Favorites - Lilly Scott, Siobhan Magnus and Crystal Bowersox. They really need to find more unorthodox songs. If they can deliver them, these are definitely your top three girls.
In trouble - Haeley Vaughn and Katie Stevens. Their age showed last night. They are talented beyond their years, but still have some growing to do. Lacey Brown's song choice was so wrong. But she definitely wasn't alone.
The rest - They were just O.K. No one stood out more than the other.
Have to agree with the judges for the most part. Too many of the girls (including my top three) sound too much like what's out there right now. These judges want to hear something different. Like Simon told Crystal, maybe choose a David Bowie song. They want to hear something familiar that sounds totally different but good. Example - David Cook and Adam Lambert. The one(s) who do that will then be given the big push by the judges.
P.S. How bored does Simon look to you? Definitely time for him to move on.
Leeanna Ellis:
Overall, tonight the guys were weak. Only a few stood out
for me. It still comes down to song choice. I'm sure for those that
make it through the next few weeks, they'll get better with their
choices.
The favorites tonight were Casey James and Lee Dewyze. Both proved why they were chosen. The others... well they still have a lot to prove.
Todrick Hall (Since U Been Gone) -- Sounded totally different from Kelly Clarkson's version. I'm on the fence about it. Parts of it I liked, others I didn't.
Aaron Kelly (Here Comes Goodbye) -- Good performance. Great voice for just 16. He needs some confidence though.
Jermaine Sellers (Get Here) -- Started too softly then I felt like he was shouting.
Tim Urban (Apologize) -- Copycat performance and not as good as the original. Yikes!
Joe Munoz (You and I Both) -- Good performance but nothing really special about it.
Tyler Grady (American Woman) -- He's definitely got the 70s vibe, but it just doesn't jive when you don't have good vocals. BAD song choice.
Lee Dewyze (Chasing Cars) -- A nice surprise since we hadn't heard from him before. Great sound.
John Park (God Bless the Child) -- Didn't connect with the song. Not really that great. Mikayla Gordon from a few years ago did it much better.
Michael Lynche (This Love) -- I like him. He had a few nice moments, but eh... average.
Alex Lambert (It's A Wonderful World) -- No stage presence at all. Bad mullet. Not great... NERVES!!
Casey James (Heaven) -- One of the better performances of the night. Singing aside... I'm tired of the Kara/Casey thing... he just looks so confused about it and Kara just sounds pathetic!
Andrew Garcia (Sugar We're Going Down) -- He changed it up, but we've heard him sound better with "Straight Up" during Hollywood week. That could be hard to top.
Going home on Thursday:
Girls -- Lacey Brown and Haeley Vaughn
Guys -- Alex Lambert and Tim Urban
Idol Expert:
Let me put it simply - only two performers I think are totally safe and they are Lee Dewyze and Casey James and even with them, there's plenty of room for improvement.
My guy Andrew Garcia - hey guy, really, really, REALLY bad song choice. You are the cream of this crop and you need to be smarter. Should be safe though.
Weakest of the night, let's see - probably the Urban and Lambert dudes followed closely by Sellers (who I had really high hopes for).
As for the rest - boring, boring, boring. Bring back theme nights quick! These guys (and girls) are choosing current music (for the most part) and not doing themselves any favors.
Next week we will see who took the critiques and used them to their advantage. That's when we should see who's in it to win it.
I sick of the judges, though. They tell them to change the song up and make it their own, but when they do that, the criticize.
Could Simon look any more bored? You can almost see the thought bubble above his head "Is this season over?", and all of the judges just seem to say the same thing every time.
Overall, I am disappointed in this season. If it doesn't get more interesting soon, they may lose this viewer!
Going home tonight: Janell Wheeler, Ashley Rodriguez, Joe Munoz and Tyler Grady.
It's probably a good thing Tyler is going home now. His 70s act would have worn thin. It's too bad for Ashley and Joe. I don't think they got as much face time as the others. Janell just picked the wrong song and sometimes that will come back to bite you.
BTW... what was Allison Iraheta on? I enjoyed listening to her last year and her song tonight I thought was a little dark for someone her age. But she just seemed like she had too much caffeine or something.
I guess the most surprising elimination was probably that pseudo-rocker guy. I thought what he was trying to be would keep him around for a few weeks. His voice definitely wasn't going to.
The two eliminated girls had their moments earlier in the competition, but couldn't pull it off when it counted. But there were others who easily could have been in their place.
There's just one thing I hope for this year - that we are not going to keep the non-talented 'cute' ones around while the better performers are sent home. I'm afraid that could easily happen by what I saw last night.
Have to agree with you Heather though. If they don't step it up rather quickly, I will not be rushing to tune in each week. Here's hoping theme weeks will help with that.
Cox Business offers high-tech business solutions
From cloud storage, telephones to high-speed fiber optic internet, Cox does it all
As Fremont continues to grow and new businesses, industries are drawn to the city and the new Fremont Municipal Inland Port Authority, the need for cloud-based services as well as high-speed fiber optic internet services is a high priority.
One company that is providing those services at a very high level in Fremont and Dodge County is Omaha-headquartered Cox Business.
Denise Natali, who is the Regional Vice President for Cox Business/RapidScale for the Iowa, Nebraska and Idaho region, said Cox Business has all a company needs when it comes to technology services and provides those services with a small-town, family feel but a global reach.
“There are some nuanced differences (between residential and business). In Fremont, specifically, the last couple of years, we’ve put somewhere in the range of several million dollars building out our fiber backbone and fiber footprint, in Fremont, Blair and elsewhere,” Natali noted.
“We’re really looking at stretching out and delivering higher-level services to support the businesses in those communities. We provide fiber-based internet and voice and cloud services to the businesses in the City Fremont,” Natali said. “Most people think of Cox Business and think of phone, home internet and video. Yet, as a company, we’ve really evolved significantly beyond that. We are offering cloud-based services to businesses…we do a lot with cyber security and with infrastructure as a service and back up (and) disaster recovery as a service.”
Natali said Cox Business is both a Microsoft and AWS partner for both private and public cloud access, and acquired a company called RapidScale roughly five years ago, and also recently acquired another cloud-sector firm – LogicWorks – which assists businesses migrating workloads into the public cloud.
According to the RapidScale website informational page, was honored in 2018 with a Stratus Award in Business Intelligence Group’s annual business award program.
“The organization sought to identify the companies and products that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies. As a managed and hybrid managed cloud computing provider, RapidScale provides a world-class, secure and reliable suite of cloud solutions to businesses of all sizes and industries,” company officials state on the website. “With a global cloud footprint, RapidScale focuses on providing an unrivaled client experience with superior infrastructure and full management of a company’s applications in the cloud.”
Natali said those partnerships are a “huge benefit” to the firms that Cox Business serves as clients. The shift to fiber-optic communication infrastructure is the future, Natali said, and has many benefits.
“Fiber is just – from a technology standpoints – fiber gives you that level of capacity and it is a significantly more robust way of delivering connectivity,” Natali added. “Connectivity in the business world is really the lifeblood of any company. Because that is what gets you to markets, what gets customers to where you are at. That has really increased as a result of the pandemic. There are really a lot of benefits to really tap into those types of capacities. (Fiber optic) is what really helps you get to the cloud to your webservers and to where ever you are looking to draw in customers and reach your markets.”
On the subject of cloud services, Natali said that cloud-based technology is a key as businesses and industries surge into the future.
“(The) cloud enables businesses in that they don’t have to have the infrastructure. This infrastructure can be very expensive, and you have to do refreshes and there is a lot of work that goes into making sure you’re doing your patches and security updates and (operating system) updates,” she explained. “That is really where the cloud becomes a business differentiator. I look at a lot of companies, particularly in this market, and it is hard to have the level of expertise organically in your own IT department. So, to be able to collaboratively share IT resources, that is why a lot of customers comes to us. A customer may come to us having a digital transformation, or they might be creating an on premise legacy service, and they may need that resource.”
“Someone who knows exactly what they are doing, is fully trained and certified…yet they do not need that person or employee as a full-time worker. A lot of people will come to us and say, ‘listen, I have this project, and have a small IT staff. I need you to do this so I can focus on the innovation and running the business,’” Natali said.
For curious customers seeking upgrades to their IT segments of their business or interested in high-speed, fiber-optic internet connectivity and cloud services, Natali said Cox Business can meet all those needs while also providing personalized, cozy community feel and relationships.
“The biggest differentiator with Cox, and you’ll hear both our customers and our employees say this, is we are a really people-centric technology company. What I love about that is, we deeply care about the businesses and the relationships in the community,” Natali said. “The cities in which we work, one of the reasons we are so heavily engaged in our communities is what we call our ‘Big Mission,’ which is ’34 b 34.’ Our intent is to dramatically improve the lives of 34 million people by 2034. That gets reflected on the residential side and the business side by extending out connectivity to businesses and residences and communities.”
“It is delivering services to our customer that enable them to compete in newer and bigger markets. We as a company are also completely dedicated to living and participating in the communities that we serve. That is personal. We are a family-owned company and it for 125 years. I love the fact that we have so much history.
It enables us to be very mission-focused as opposed to managing to stock prices or some venture capitalist,” she added. “It gives us the opportunity to look at the best interests of our customers and communities. Our customers have come to appreciate fact we are very local, but also very global. It gives you that small-town feel while also delivering the resources and capabilities to deliver and really help you branch out.”