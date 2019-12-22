Doane University graduates

Doane University
Doane University recognized graduates from the College of Professional Studies, College of Education, College of Business, College of Arts & Sciences, and School of Integrative Learning at its December Commencement ceremony on Dec. 15.
Two hundred five undergraduate and graduate degrees were awarded during the university's commencement celebration held inside Fuhrer Fieldhouse on the Crete campus.
The commencement ceremony honored students who completed their programs in August and October as well. In total, 228 students (151 graduate students, 77 undergraduate students) that finished their program in August, October, or December received degrees from Doane University.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Arlington: Nicole Volpi, Master of Business Administration.
Fremont: Sarah Hokamp, Bachelor of Arts in Music, Magna Cum Laude.
North Bend: Linsee Nicole Schoenherr, Master of Business Administration.
Wahoo: Krista Marie Couton, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction; Mackenzie Blair Maly, Master of Arts in Management.