There’s no mystery as to where HBO’s new documentary “Student Athlete” wants to take you.
— The “A” in “Athlete” is crossed out in favor of an equals sign with a slash through it.
— The film is executive produced by LeBron James, who has called the NCAA “corrupt.”
— Its tag reads, “Unpaid athletes generate billions of dollars for their institutions every year.”
OK, so here’s the question: Will the 88-minute documentary, which debuts Oct. 2, change the mind of anyone who opposes college athletes getting paid?
The film follows five figures: elite basketball recruit Nick Richards; Chicago native Mike Shaw, who transferred from Illinois to Bradley after Bruce Weber got fired; former Rutgers receiver Shamar Graves; former Purdue and Bears offensive coordinator John Shoop; and the most endearing figure, Silas Nacita. He’s the walk-on running back who lost his spot at Baylor after a local family heard he was homeless and gave him money for housing.
His story has nothing to do with exploitation and everything to do with a heartless and idiotic NCAA rule.
Shaw, a top-50 recruit who never panned out, scored a total of 29 points for Illinois over two seasons and averaged 1.9 in his only healthy season at Bradley. Like Nacita, he made no money for his school. Or in this case, schools. He was not exploited.
Returning to Chicago in the film, Shaw has an odd conversation with his grandfather, who tells him his three-year Bradley scholarship was worth $200,000 but then adds: “It really wasn’t free, though. … You’re like a slave under the coach.”
The scene is emblematic of the documentary: trying to make a point but all over the place.
The movie would be effective if it were repackaged as a public service announcement to freshman athletes. The film cautions: “In 2016-17, 91,775 men played NCAA football or basketball … 303 were drafted.”
That’s the lesson. Once Shaw realized he was not NBA material (he logged a total of 50 minutes as an Illinois sophomore), he should have said to himself: They want to use me? I’m going to use them. I’ll graduate debt-free and be ready to enter the work force.
Instead he’s lost, unemployed and eschewing the advice of his brother, who has a great job with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
Graves went to Rutgers as a three-star recruit, ranked 666th nationally in his class in the 247Sports.com composite. He should have known he was an NFL long shot. He caught 33 passes in his three years at Rutgers.
Graves has an admirable work ethic, logging hours at Old Navy and Dick’s Sporting Goods while coaching youth football and teaching at a middle school. But he’s 30 and still living in the past, saying of his time at Rutgers, “If it’s a business, you should pay me.”
Here’s where people like me — who oppose “paying” players but advocate allowing them to profit on jersey sales and uses of their likenesses — point out that, thankfully and finally, college athletes are getting a fair deal: tuition, housing, books, meals, transportation, a stipend, clothing, athletic training and professional mentoring. And signing a four-year scholarship makes them harder to run off.
You saw the Bradley figure. At Northwestern, a scholarship is valued at $75,000 per year, not including a host of intangibles such as sports medicine and athletic training. That’s a good value whether you’re NFL hopeful Clayton Thorson or Matt Alviti, who played sparingly in five seasons but was savvy enough to stay and earn a graduate degree.
If college sports were run like a business, a school such as Ohio State would have two varsity sports rather than 37. The two — football and men’s basketball — pay for the other 35.
Of course some coaching salaries are obscene, and despite those ridiculously opulent locker rooms at Texas, the Longhorns still can’t beat Maryland.
In other words, major college sports has a layer of scumminess that obscures all the good stuff.
But the exploitation argument is weak, and the weakest part of the film comes when Shoop first tries to paint himself as a victim and martyr and then says this of college athletes: “They have a window of four years. They are propelling a billion-dollar industry right here and getting a sweatsuit for it.”
That is perhaps the most hyperbolic statement in the history of movies — even more hyperbolic than the first part of this sentence.
A sweatsuit? Four years? Ben Simmons fled LSU before asking where the library was located. (He should not have had to attend college at all, but that’s a different column.)
Shoop says stuff like, “I think the players that I’ve recruited and loved should have enough food to eat,” and, presumably of Purdue’s Darrell Hazell, “The head coach called me into his office earlier in the year and said, ‘You can’t fight a billion-dollar industry.’ ”
I doubt Shoop got blackballed, as he implies. His Purdue offenses ranked 122nd, 114th and 101st in total yards. His five North Carolina offenses averaged 77th nationally. If he were a good enough coach, he would at least be in the NFL. Shoot, Ron Zook works in the NFL, coordinating special teams for the Packers.
The film concludes with audio I had not heard, and it is damning. From Walter Byers, the NCAA’s first executive director (1951-88): “It doesn’t take any great genius to understand that what was real in 1956 can hardly be remembered in the gross commercial climate of intercollegiate athletics today. And I attribute that to the neo-plantation mentality that exists on the campuses of our country and in the conference offices and in the NCAA … the rewards belong to the overseers and the supervisors.”
Still, if James and the filmmakers wanted a powerful visual, they should have shown Ohio State fans wearing No. 13 “CLARETT” jerseys or Dukies in “REDICK” No. 4s. Maurice Clarett and JJ Redick didn’t get a sliver from those sales.
That, my friends, was exploitation.