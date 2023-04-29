Dodge County events

Dodge

• Dodge Daze, July 7-9: The annual celebration in Dodge features a men’s softball tournament, community-wide garage sales, 5K run/walk, sand volleyball, craft show, barbecue garden and beer garden, car show, kiddie tractor pull, kids games, live music and more.

• Dodge Winter Festival, Dec. 2: This family celebration takes place annually on the first Saturday in December. It includes a tree lighting, visit from Santa Claus, soup supper, craft making, cookie decorating, nativity animals, sleigh rides, kiddie train rides and more.

Fremont

• Fremont Bull Riding Classic: This event which takes place each spring at the Christensen Field Indoor Arena is a fundraiser for improvements to the Christensen Field Complex. It includes mutton bustin’, bull riding and a rodeo dance following the bull riding each night.

• Gallery Walk: In the spring and fall, downtown businesses host local artists, musicians, creators and more. This year’s fall gallery walk will take place on Sept. 9.

• Spring Fling Artisan Market, April 29: This annual downtown event is sponsored by the Fremont Downtown Development Group. The 2003 event will include three sections to the market: Artisan Market (handcrafted, homemade, DIY or upcycled), Farmers Market (fresh produce and homemade food items) and Friends Market (resale or boutique).

• Concert in the Park Series: Sponsored by Main Street of Fremont, local bands perform on Thursdays in June at John C. Fremont Park. There also are children’s activities and a variety of food and drink options. Dates for the 2023 concerts are: June 1, June 8, June 15, June 22, June 29, and July 13.

• Fremont 4-H Expo, July 12-15: Sponsored by the Fremont 4-H Expo Board and Nebraska Extension, there are 4-H and FFA exhibitors from the following counties: Burt, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington.

• John C. Fremont Days, July 14-16: This award-winning, three-day celebration of Fremont, its history and its namesake, John C. Fremont, is held the second full weekend of July each year. The citywide festival includes history encampments, historical tours, a Chautauqua Tent with continuous entertainment, car and bike show, sporting events, children’s activities, food courts, rough stock rodeo, a historical parade, beer garden and more.

• Crazy Days, July 22: Downtown Fremont stores and restaurants offer a variety of discounts on Crazy Days. This year’s event also will include a chalk art contest.

• Hispanic Festival, Aug. 25-26: The Fremont Hispanic Festival is a celebration of the culture and heritage of people native to Spanish speaking countries. It includes live entertainment, craft booths, dance performers, ethnic foods, and parade and more. This year’s festival, sponsored by MainStreet of Fremont, will be a two-day event.

• Antique Car Club Swap Meet, Sept. 24: The 56th Annual Antique Car Club Swap Meet will once again take over Christensen Field. It includes a car corral, antique items, arts and crafts, and a free pedal car drawing.

• Halloween Hysteria, Oct. 19: Kids are invited to trick-or-treat at participating downtown businesses during this popular event sponsored by MainStreet of Fremont.

• Fall Festival, Oct. 13-14: This family-friendly event is sponsored by the Fremont Downtown Development Group. It features food, an artisan market, pony rides and petting zoo, farm to table dinner, music and more.

• Friendsgiving, Nov. 22: The annual pop-up bar is sponsored by MainStreet of Fremont. The 21-and-older event features a cash bar, music and time for friends to get together.

• Christmas Walk, Nov. 25: The annual downtown Christmas Walk is hosted by MainStreet of Fremont. Activities include holiday treats, Santa, carriage rides, trolley rides, Christmas tree lighting, live animals, face painting, shopping sales and more.

Hooper

• Fourth of July Celebration: Hooper has a day-long celebration each Fourth of July. Activities include a fun run, car show, miniature golf, coin dive, kiddie water fights, parade, pie and ice cream social, beer garden, live music and fireworks.

North Bend

• Old Settlers Days, June 23-25: This annual town celebration of North Bend dates back to 1889 when it was a gathering of the area’s original settlers and their families. Organized by the North Bend Area Chamber of Commerce, the three-day festival now includes live music, a carnival, sporting events, car show, fireworks display, community worship, a parade and much more.

Scribner

• Miles for Heroes Freedom Fest, May 20: This annual fundraising event dedicated to helping Nebraska veterans has been taking place since 2013. Little Texas will be headlining the 2023 event on Scribner’s Main Street. A poker run will take place on May 21.

• Blackjack Run, June 24: This annual event benefits the Scribner Fire & Rescue Department. All vehicles are welcome to participate in the Blackjack Run which makes stops in area communities. There are prizes, raffles, a split-the-pot and dinner.

• Haze Daze, July 15: Scribner celebrates Haze Daze every third Saturday in July. It features face painting, live bands, hamburgers and hot dogs, snow cones, kids games and obstacle courses.

• Dodge County Fair, Aug. 2-6: The Dodge County Fair takes place the first full weekend in August. It offers livestock, food, entertainment and fun for the whole family.

• Halloween Shenanigans, Oct. 31: The Scribner Area Chamber of Commerce presents Halloween Shenanigans in downtown Scribner. It features games, hot dogs, a costume contest and selfie stations.

• Small Town Christmas: This downtown festival features a scavenger hunt, an outdoor vendor fair, children’s events, museum tours, pony rides (weather permitting), food, lighting of Main Street windows and the Main Street Christmas tree, Christmas parade, and Santa Claus.

Uehling

• Triannual Labor Day Party: This public celebration took place in 2022, and it occurs just once every three years. Events include plays, children’s activities, a parade, food and fireworks.