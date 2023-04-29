Scribner becomes the place to be in Dodge County for one week every summer.

That’s when 4-H participants and thousands of visitors flock to the city in northern Dodge County for the Dodge County Fair.

The 2023 Dodge County Fair is set for Aug. 2-6 and will feature a wide variety of entertainment, including 4-H displays, food, music and a carnival. The 4-H exhibits shows, including rabbit, poultry, goat and cattle shows, are the heart of the county fair.

“We, obviously, being a county fair have a big focus on 4-H,” Dodge County Fair President Lisa Schole previously told the Tribune. “We have lots of great shows.”

Livestock barns which are open to the public also provide visitors a place for animal viewing.

When the fair begins on Wednesday, Aug. 2, attendees can enjoy a hamburger/hot dog lunch sponsored by CVA, ATV driving contest, poultry show, the beer garden, Dodge County Fair Foundation Barbecue, and the rocket launch competition.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, there will be a variety of animal shows, baseball games, the 4-H public fashion review and the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull.

All Dodge County 4-H and FFA members, as well as veterans with valid military ID, receive free admission to the truck and tractor pull. Admission for the general public is $15. Kids 5 and younger are admitted free.

Music will be a highlight on Friday night, Aug. 4, when the fair hosts country music star John Michael Montgomery for a 7 p.m. concert with special guests Adam Doleac and Dylan Bloom. Tickets may be purchased online through etix.com. Tickets also will be available at the gate.

Silas Creek Band will play in the beer garden following the concert.

Saturday of the fair is packed with a variety of events.

If you want to try your hand at some sporting events, the fair is planning a co-ed softball tournament and a mud volleyball tournament.

The popular demolition derby and tough trucks take place Saturday night, Aug. 5. The entry fee to participate in the event is $35. Admission for spectators is $15. Kids 5 and younger are admitted free. Pit passes will be available for $25.

The Francis Brothers Band will be providing entertainment in the beer garden following the event.

Saturday of the fair also is kids’ day, and as you would expect, many activities are offered that are geared especially for kids.

A bicycle obstacle course and free helmet fitting will be sponsored by Three Rivers Public Health Department. There also will be storytime, tractor rides, a kids’ firefighter combat challenge sponsored by the Dodge County volunteer fire departments, karate demonstrations, face painting, a balloon artist and kiddie pedal pull.

“It’s just a really good day to come out with the kids, and a lot of it is free,” Schole said. “Saturday is a crazy day for us.”

The fair comes to an end on Sunday, Aug. 6, with events such as a pancake feed, community church service, parade, Dodge County Cattleman barbecue, and Pioneer Farm Family and Good Neighbor Awards.

Food is also a big part of the fair.

Coffee and rolls are provided on some mornings by area organizations and businesses. The food court includes all of the usual fair foods while booths run by area churches serve plenty of homemade options such as pie, sloppy joes and roast beef sandwiches.

Watermelon feeds provide a refreshing snack during the usually hot days of the fair.

While the fair only takes place one week out of the year, preparing for each year’s fair is a year-round job for members of the Dodge County Fair Board.

Fair manager Houston Moseman oversees the grounds, buildings and vendors for the fair. He said there isn’t much time to sit back after the fair concludes.

“People always joke with me that since the fair is over we get a break,” Moseman previously told the Tribune. “In reality, we start planning again in September.”

During the winter, livestock buildings and other areas are used to store equipment. By the time March rolls around, Moseman and fair staff are already preparing the grounds for the summer.

“We always debrief after the fair and discuss what went well and what needs to change,” he said. “Up until June, we’re at the grounds at least three to four times a month.”

Once June hits, Moseman said maintenance work and preparation for the fair kicks up considerably.

“We’re doing maintenance work or doing something there daily,” he said.

All of the hard work is worth it, though, for Moseman and the other fair board members.

“I love hearing the compliments from the general public and I love hearing the compliments from our 4-H families,” he said. “We've had several compliments about how nice the fairgrounds look. I really love hearing those types of things.”

The fair board encourages everyone to make the trip to Scribner for the fair, especially so they can see first-hand all of the hard work put in by the 4-H’ers.

“Just to be able to see all the time and effort they’ve put in with the animals is great,” Schole said. “There’s nothing like seeing an 8-year-old kid showing a thousand-pound animal.”