Kirk A. Brown and Mollie M. Brown to KOW Properties LLC, 550 N. Main St., Fremont, $225,000.
Lynnette Heatherington and Jeff Heatherington and Donna Chappelear to Kareymy J. Hernandez, 537 W. Fourth St., Fremont, $12,000.
Ardath Smeal to Virgil W. Niewohner and Karen D. Niewohner, 204 Elm St., Snyder.
Sarah R. Brown to Trevor Litz and Geneveve Luedtke, 1513 E. 20th St., Fremont, $162,000.
Dean J. Knobbe and Diane M. Knobbe to Dean J. Knobbe, trust, and his successors in trust, under the Dean J. Knobbe Revocable Trust, dated Sept. 6, 2007, the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 3, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
The Ritz Lake LLC to Raymon L. Fauss and Kimberly G. Jensen, 2745 and 2721 E. Ritz Place, Fremont, $100,000.
Heather Schumacher (n/k/a Heather Pfeifer) to Thad A. Schumacher, 1053 Sheridan St., Fremont.
Arlene Mulder Trust to Larry and Jamie Mulder, 945 S. Broad St. and Lots 4, 8, 10 and 13 of James Drive, Fremont.
Deborah L. Jones to Chris Walker and Lauren Walker, 805 W. 10th St., Fremont, $90,000.
Todd Payton and Kristina Payton to Gary Evans and Patricia Evans, 416 N. Spruce St., Dodge, $61,000.
Amy Marie Robles f/k/a Amy Marie Phillips and Roberto Robles and Pamela Sue Phillips to Jeffrey Kalser and Tracy Kalser, Lots 3 and 4, Block 57, North Bend, $16,000.
Zackary Wilcox and Kristina Wilcox f/k/a Kristina Lee Bargen to Amanda Watson, 1750 N. I St., Fremont, $146,000.
Raymond L. Luben and Iva E. Luben to Kevin R. Yount and Lori R. Yount, 840 E. County Road T, Fremont, $140,000.
Steven Saalfeld and Katie Saalfeld to Connor J. Norton and Shelby L. Norton, 930 Cottonwood St., North Bend, $130,000.
Brenda L. Kersten to Graham W. Martin and Kaley M. Rehbein, 116 Seventh St., Uehling, $125,000.
James Thayer and Mindy Thayer to Michael Lau, 251 N. Morrell St., Fremont, $57,000.
Taylor Farms General Partnership to 30Earth III LLC, part of the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 12, lying north of Highway 30, in Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $257,000.
Jerry W. Stack and Carol A. Stack to Ronald J. Sawyer and Judith A. Sawyer, 319 S. Park Ave., Fremont, $19,000.
KOW Properties LLC to Ronald J. Sawyer and Judith A. Sawyer, 349 S. Park Ave., Fremont, $20,000.
Harvey Peters Sr., Rene D. Peters and Harvey Peters Jr. to Rene D. Peters and Harvey Peters Jr., 2344 E. Eighth St., Fremont.
Nicki Jo McIntyre to Christopher Bedsole and Earlene Bedsole, 1820 E. 20th St., Fremont, $189,000.
Richard A. Owston to Jeffrey J. Stork and Sherone L. Stork, 15 S. Pebble St. and 1049 E. First St., Fremont, $25,000.
Byron E. Copeland and Kimberlee J. Copeland to Brian O’Gorman and Lori L. O’Gorman, 2328 Estes Lane, Fremont, $265,000.
Gregory L. Galles, trustee, to Homes of Milk and Honey 4 LLC, 1729 E. Third St., Fremont, $90,000.
Ronald Ray Cooper and Paula L. Cooper to Luis Alberto Sandoval Vanegas and Mayra Arely Linares de Sandoval, 147 North Drive, Fremont, $70,000.
Stanley A. Sass and Twila M. Sass to Calvin L. Siebler and Darleen M. Siebler, 1940 Bramblewood Lane, Fremont, $190,000.
J. Marlin Brabec, trustee of the J. Marlin Brabec Revocable Trust, and Marla E. Brabec, trustee of the Marla E. Brabec Revocable Trust, to Angela M. Bray, 1647 W. 11th St., Fremont, $155,000.
Delphina Land Holdings LLC to 11T NE LLC, 706 W. Military Ave., Fremont, $46,750.
Donald E. and Carole A. Coughlin, trustees, to Donald E. and Carole A. Coughlin, 2123 E. Third St., Fremont.
Dodge County Sheriff to David and Diane Villwok, 111 Elm St., Uehling, $31,000.
Darwin A. and Cristita C. Kumm Living Trust to Evan Longacre and Nichole Longacre, 623 Schurman St., Fremont, $5,000.
PHM IV LLC to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 317 N. Main St., Fremont, $125,000.
Mary Colette Robinson to Kurt M. Myers and Ashley R. Myers, 1875 E. 16th St., Fremont, $170,000.
Michael C. Schow, d/b/a MCS Construction, and Ann M. Schow to Molacek Investments LLC, Lot 3, Block 3, Central Park First Addition, Fremont, $35,000.
Larry M. Shepard and Linda K. Shepard to Property Tycoons LLC, 604-610 N. Christy St., Fremont, $290,000.
Robert W. Heyne and John M. Ippolito to Jared Walraven and Danielle Walraven, 2314 County Road C, Hooper, $65,000.
Cody L. Kitt and Kylvia R. Kitt to Ashley Wegner and Gilbert Wegner, 330 W. 13th St., North Bend, $157,500.
Jill M. Karloff as trustee of the Jill M. Karloff Revocable Trust dated Oct. 8, 2016, to Scott McElmury and Renita McElmury, part of the east half of the northwest quarter of Section 34, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $135,000.
KMK Properties LLC to Pinnacle CM Inc., 620 S. Schneider St., Fremont, $28,900.
Patricia Brannon and Frances M. Osbon to Mary Colette Robinson, 833 Town Square Drive, Fremont, $173,000.
Deer Pointe Corp. to Trademark Homes Inc., Lot 21, Block 4, Brooks Hollow First Addition, Fremont, $63,900.
Christopher M. Walz and Lynne M. Walz to Reis Campbell, 949 E. Second St., Fremont, $75,000.