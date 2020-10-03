Dodge County real estate transfers

Leona K. Paden, trustee of the Leona K. Paden Living Trust dated Dec. 13, 2007, to Leona K. Paden, Building 1 on Lot 1A Dove’s Cove, a part of Government Lot 2 and the accretion thereto in the fractional north half of Section 35, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Leona K. Paden to Donald Bacon and Beverly S. Bacon, Building 1 on Lot 1A Dove’s Cove, a part of Government Lot 2 and the accretion thereto in the fractional north half of Section 35, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $58,251.

Dove’s Cove LLC to Leona K. Paden, the improvements on Lot 1A Dove’s Cove, a part of Government Lot 2 and the accretion thereto in the fractional north half of Section 35, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Leona K. Paden to Donald Bacon and Beverly S. Bacon, 1599 S. Main St., Fremont, $93,486.

Tammy Peterson to Jennifer Vincent, 1305 E. First St., Fremont, $100,000.

Carrol Wegner and Gary Wegner to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 24, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $21,170.