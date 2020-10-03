Dodge County real estate transfers

Maurer Properties LLC to Dwight Maurer, 3275 N. County Road 20 Ave., Fremont.
Priscilla Wilson and Richard Pearson to Luke Hay and Briana Hay, 805 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $229,000.
Stacey Ann Arps, personal representative of the Gregory D. Harding estate, to Antony Berkland and Justin Berkland, a tract of land consisting of that portion of the east half of the northwest quarter of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Sandra L. Reimnitz to Rebecca Kay Pence, 2230 Phelps Ave., Fremont, $300,000.
Linn Kroeger and Heather M. Kroeger to Ricardo Godoy Corado, 2431 E. 20th St., Fremont, $255,000.
Jerame D. Dennis and Amanda F. Dennis to Steven Warner, 203 N. State St., Hooper, $86,000.
Kathleen Jo Miller, Karleen Speicher Clay, Kurt Speicher, and Kent and Karen Speicher to Joann Collins, 825 Towne Square Dr., Fremont, $162,500.
Kristine Killough and John C. Killough Jr. to Joann Collins, 825 Towne Square Dr., Fremont.
Hoegermeyer Farms Inc. to Amy Blomendahl and Luke Garrett Blomendahl, 2325 County Road F, Hooper, $210,000.
Charles W. Kelberlau and Beverly J. Kelberlau, and Myron H. Andrews and Jean Andrews to Glenda Ruth Masteller, 315 E. Linden Ave., Fremont, $105,000.
Leona K. Paden, trustee of the Leona K. Paden Living Trust dated Dec. 13, 2007, to Leona K. Paden, Building 1 on Lot 1A Dove’s Cove, a part of Government Lot 2 and the accretion thereto in the fractional north half of Section 35, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Leona K. Paden to Donald Bacon and Beverly S. Bacon, Building 1 on Lot 1A Dove’s Cove, a part of Government Lot 2 and the accretion thereto in the fractional north half of Section 35, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $58,251.
Dove’s Cove LLC to Leona K. Paden, the improvements on Lot 1A Dove’s Cove, a part of Government Lot 2 and the accretion thereto in the fractional north half of Section 35, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Leona K. Paden to Donald Bacon and Beverly S. Bacon, 1599 S. Main St., Fremont, $93,486.
Tammy Peterson to Jennifer Vincent, 1305 E. First St., Fremont, $100,000.
Carrol Wegner and Gary Wegner to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 24, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $21,170.
Carrol Wegner and Gary D. Wegner to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 25, and in the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 25, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $24,608.
Double Jack Farms LLC to Nebraska Department of Transportation, the east half of the northwest quarter and in the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 11, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $500.
Daniel L. Dahl and Creeta L. Dahl to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 5, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $3,910.
Donna J. Sagehorn to Glen E. Still and Wanda J. Still, 1744 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $169,900.
Keith J. Mitchel and Nicole Mitchel and Sheryl A. Diers to Donna J. Sagehorn, 2028 E. 27th St., Fremont, $204,900.
Marvin Miranda and Maria A. Miranda to Evelin De Leon, 253 E. Linden St., Dodge, $20,000.
Tracy J. Stone to Tracy J. Stone, trustee, 645 S. Ridge Rd., Lot 73, Fremont.
Tracy J. Stone to Tracy J. Stone, trustee, 1421 Pepperwood Rd., Fremont.
Denny Zakovec Property Inc. to Don Peterson & Associates Real Estate Co., 1106 E. 18th St., Fremont, $105,000.
Stephen S. Daubert and Ginger K. Daubert, trustees, to Mighty 5ive Investments LLC, Lots 11 and 12, Miramar Lakeside Business Center, Fremont.
Danny Marcum and Angela Marcum to Marcum Rentals LLC, 1425 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Highland Builders LLC, 4632 E. 18th Ave., Fremont, $72,990.
VPS Construction LLC to VPS Properties LLC, 3783 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Dean P. Lux and Karen L. Lux to Mitchell R. Peterson, Lot 25, Pioneer Lake, North Bend, $415,000.
Arnold R. Grubbs to John P. Jones Jr. and Diane L. Jones, 825 N. Bell St., Fremont, $30,000.
Fortem Properties LLC to Kurtis M. Johnson and Kylee N. Neville, 219 S. William Ave., Fremont, $182,000.
Trevia Kotik to Cleola Sampson, 311 S. L St., Fremont.
Mary A. Gable to Cleola Sampson, 311 S. L St., Fremont.
Joe Kotik Jr. to Cleola Sampson, 311 S. L St., Fremont.
Jerry A. Kotik to Cleola Sampson, 311 S. L St., Fremont.
John Kotik to Cleola K. Sampson, 311 S. L St., Fremont.
Anna McKlem to Cleola K. Sampson, 311 S. L St., Fremont.
Ashler Properties Inc. to Tanna Duckworth, 936 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $165,000.
Nicholas Saeger, personal representative for the estate of Wallace H. Wolfe, deceased, to NMK Properties LLC, 1847 N. D St., Fremont, $78,000.
Michael L. Fisher and Debra K. Fisher f/k/a Debra K. Bales to Gerson Gonzalez Flores, 1730 Mayfair Ave., Fremont, $169,000.
Mark Jay Witte O.D. and Nannette M. Witte to Debra K. Fisher, 1249 Glenwood Ct., Fremont, $445,000.
Theola L. Lundholm and John D. Lundholm to Theola L. Lundholm and John D. Lundholm, the east 30 feet, south 150 feet, north 441 feet, Block 1, Davenport Second Addition, Dodge County; the south half of the west half of the east half of the northeast quarter, Section 12, Township 17, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and 1205 N. Pierce St., Fremont.
Miles D. Merritt and Amanda S. Merritt to William Poole, 98 S. Platte Ave., Fremont, $162,000.
