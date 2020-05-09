Dodge County real estate transfers

Sandra Hammond to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in part of the southeast quarter of Section 17, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $9,450.
Paul J. Strehle and Lora J. Strehle, trustees, to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $2,520.
Paul J. Strehle and Lora J. Strehle, trustees, to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the west half of the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $5,310.
2 Willow Wood Lakes to Robert W. Pojar and Laura E. Judkins, co-trustees of the Pojar and Judkins Joint Family Trust, 2 Willow Wood Lake, North Bend.
Minta Saunders to Jenny Wininger, Lots 6 and 7, Block 2, Uehling, $8,000.
Lowmar Inc. to Clifford C. Cushman and Meldene S. Cushman, trustees, 2412 Heritage Lane, Fremont, $360,000.
David G. Hartmann and Kelly M. Hartmann to George A. Hartmann and Samuel D. Hartmann, 2727 Park Place Dr., Fremont.
Robert E. Strong and Brittany A. Strong to Michael L. Elofson and Samantha J. Hultquist, 340 W. 11th St., North Bend, $145,000.
Gene L. Brodersen and Lana Jo Brodersen f/k/a Lana Jo Gengler to Justin D. Hagerbaumer and Jessica J. Hagerbaumer, 204 E. Fulton St., Hooper, $147,000.
Diane L. Foley to Michael B. Chatterson and Mckenzie K. Smeal, 3240 N. Armour Dr., Fremont, $255,000.
Gene A. Havekost and Clara L. Havekost and Deuces Wild LLC to Robert E. Strong and Brittany A. Strong, 1217 County Road K, Scribner, $300,000.
George A. Lively, as personal representative of the estate of Duane A. Lively, deceased, to John T. Strange Jr., 1520 Austin Lane, Fremont, $149,900.
Deer Pointe Corp. to Redneb Builders Inc., Block 4, Lot 23, Brooks Hollow First Addition, Fremont, $61,900.
Zachary J. Stewart to Mileidy D. Moran Aceituno, 1649 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $173,000.
Orville McDonald, personal representative of the estate of Deeonn McDonald, to Orville G. McDonald, 301 Pine St., Snyder.
Lance A. Robinson and Karen E. Robinson, formerly known as Karen E. Waters, to Mark Leth and Amy Leth, 1937 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $135,000.
Zachary J. Norenberg and Shelby M. Norenberg to Megan E. Flynn and William E. Flynn, 2420 E. Third St., Fremont, $215,000.
Samuel B. Freund and Alysa M. Shipley n/k/a Alysa M. Freund to Max Bieker, 2125 N. Irving St., Fremont, $108,000.
Martha Settles and Gordon D. Settles to Jerame D. Dennis and Amanda F. Dennis, 940 W. Eighth Ave., North Bend, $222,000.
The estate of Ruth A. Miller, deceased, to Tim Peterson and Terese M. Moore, 2642 N. Ridge Road Dr., Fremont, $171,000.
Glenn A. Roumph to Pete Christina and John Jones, 720 W. 11th St., Fremont, $65,000.
Michael G. Wieneke and Mary Kate Wieneke to Samuel M. Ross II and Jessica L. Ross, 2121 E. 19th St., Fremont, $260,000.
Oriental Trading Company Inc. to Lifegate Church, 2407 Colorado Ave., Fremont, $500,000.
Adam Ankersen and Lynne Ankersen to Thin Blue Line Limited LLC, the east 35 feet of Lot 8 and all of Lots 9, 10, 11 and 12 of Block 7, Scribner.
James Schuler a/k/a James A. Schuler to Matthew James Schuler and Kerri Ann Schuler, the south half of the northeast quarter of Section 23, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $833,000.
Bruner Investment Limited Partnership to Jose Larios Ramirez, 208 N. Main St., Fremont, $70,000.
William H. Saeger and Catherine F. Saeger, trustees of WH Saeger Family Trust, to BIG P LLC, 215-225 E. Linden Ave. and 1734-1738 N. Maxwell Ave., Fremont, $390,000.
Borisow Properties LLC to Kim L. Arps and Brian D. Arps, 2522 Winston Circle, Fremont, $189,700.
Jessica D. Fickbohm f/k/a Jessica D. Meistrell and Matt Fickbohm to Rachel E. Ladd, 1939 N. Park Ave., Fremont, $123,000.
Robert G. Olsen and Mary L. Olsen to Joseph A. Sajevic and Nancy K. Sajevic, 3229 Applewood Dr., Fremont, $317,500.
Bradley J. Osborn and Sandra L. Osborn to Nicholas N. Novak, 1904 E. 20th St., Fremont, $202,500.
Martin J. Peters and Jennifer L. Peters to Dale L. Brichacek and Mary Jo Brichacek, the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter to Section 19, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $320,000.
Pamela G. Duffy to Jairo Alvarez and Blanca A. Lopez Azucena, 1335 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $136,000.
Travis Wade and Kelsea Wade to Amber Bomar and Aaron Bomar, 2534 E. 10th St., Fremont, $244,900.
Cord S. Helget and Jennifer L. Helget to Cory Blanchard, 2224 E. Seventh St., Fremont, $225,000.
Michael Ronspies and Patricia L. Ronspies to Margaret Ronspies, 2230 Gaeth Ave., Fremont.
Cabin 66 LLC to Ken Voorhies and Jane Voorhies, 645 S. Ridge, Lot 66, Fremont, $50,000.
PMJ Properties LLC to Nelson Fuentes Miranda and Leyli Orozco, 1336 E. Cuming St., Fremont, $75,000.
Shillelagh LLC to Nancy Goudy and Robin Goudy, 2518 Oxford St., Fremont, $34,000.
Michael Lee McClaughry and Patrick Linn McClaughry, trustees, to Michael Lee McClaughry and Patrick Linn McClaughry, the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter, southeast quarter and Tax Lot 6 in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Stanley M. Rowe and Cyndi L. Moseman to Eddie L. Kaup, 421 Main St., Uehling, $10,000.
Williamson Rentals LLC and Jason D. Williamson and Jamie Williamson to Lenice L. Hines, 1749 N. Park Ave., Fremont, $112,500.
Liberty Land & Livestock LLC to Majestic Farms, the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 33, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, and the east half of the southwest quarter of Section 33, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M, Dodge County; the southwest quarter of Section 32, Township 18, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the south half of the southeast quarter and the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 32, Township 18, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Joel H. Knudson, trustee under the K & B Knudson Living Trust dated Feb. 13, 1997, to Lora Howard and Corey Sevenker, 1735 N. Broad St., Fremont, $117,000.
Donald J. Minto to Gregory Beeler and Theresa Beeler, 1714 N. Broad St., Fremont, $140,000.
Nancy K. Beck and Donald Beck, Randy K. Schafer and Linda S. Schafer, Karen M. Morrison and Kevin Morrison, and Diane F. Hansen to Diane F. Hansen, a parcel of land located in the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 18, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Diane F. Hansen, Randy K. Schafer and Linda S. Schafer, Karen M. Morrison and Kevin Morrison, and Nancy K. Beck and Donald Beck to Nancy K. Beck and Donald Beck, a parcel of land located in the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 18, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Nancy K. Beck and Donald Beck, Diane F. Hansen, Randy K. Schafer and Linda S. Schafer, and Karen M. Morrison and Kevin Morrison to Karen M. Morrison and Kevin Morrison, the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 3, Township 19, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and an undivided one-half interest in part of the west half of the northwest quarter of Section 3, Township 19 North, Range 7 east of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Nancy K. Beck and Donald Beck, Diane F. Hansen, Karen M. Morrison and Kevin Morrison, and Randy K. Schafer and Linda S. Schafer to Randy K. Schafer and Linda S. Schafer, the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 10, Township 19, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and an undivided one-half interest in part of the west half of the northwest quarter of Section 3, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Mary Lu Barrick, trustee of the Clifford L. Barrick Revocable Trust, to Mary Lu Barrick, 440 N. Bell St., Fremont.
Chad Grosse-Rhode and Kori Grosse-Rhode to Allen Plessner and Krystine Plessner, 312 Whispering Pines Dr., Nickerson, $137,000.
William Berry to Travis J. Bird and Molly J. Bird, 3405 Big Island Rd., Fremont, $43,000.
Tadd M. Newill to Felipe Zetino Mejia, 325 N. Pierce St., Fremont, $20,000.
TC Accommodator 189 LLC to Hazen Properties LLC, 321 W. Shuster Ranch Rd., Fremont.
Sabco LLC to Churchills LLC, 345 N. Main St., Fremont.
Diane F. Hansen to Christopher J. Ruda and Scott M. Ruda, a parcel of land located in the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 18, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Brian C. Richards and Heather Richards to Kevin L. Wolfe, 1846 N. Main St., Fremont, $206,000.
Sunnie La’Rae Robinson to Cody Lee Carlson, 1124 Michael St., Fremont.
Jill Suzanne Carlson, personal representative of the estate of Scott Lee Carlson, to Cody Lee Carlson, 1124 Michael St., Fremont.
Liberty Land & Livestock LLC to Domaxco LLC, an undivided 67% interest in and to that part of the south half of the southwest quarter lying south of State Highway 30, and that part of the south half of the southeast quarter lying south of State Highway 30, all in Section 32, Township 18, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $368,500.
Majestic Farms to Domaxco LLC, an undivided 33% interest in and to that part of the south half of the southwest quarter lying south of State Highway 30 and that part of the south half of the southeast quarter lying south of State Highway 30, all in Section 32, Township 18, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $181,500.
Timothy E. Sopinski and Sara Sopinski to Vincent Whipple and Alesha Melbourne, 1335 N. Park Ave., Fremont, $216,500.
The James H. Kruger Revocable Trust to Jamison Baird, 740 Elm St., North Bend, $87,500.
Timothy J. Champ and Amanda M. Champ to Elmer M. Hernandez Gonzalez and Norma B. Hernandez, 2125 Donald St., Fremont, $174,900.
Aaron Lange and Angela Lange to Bruce L. Ferguson and Patricia A. Ferguson, the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 1, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except the south 35 acres of the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 1, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $270,000.
Michael Henrickson and Denice Henrickson to Jessica D. Hagedorn and Abbey M. Henrickson, Lot 9, Emerson Lake Subdivision, Dodge County.
Wetlands America Trust Inc. to Nebraska Department of Transportation, tract in the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 2, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $3,300.
Wetlands America Trust Inc. to Nebraska Department of Transportation, tract in the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 2, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $4,380.
Roger D. Pannier and Pamela S. Pannier to Curtis Zimmerman, 1341 Towne Square Dr., Fremont, $180,000.
Edie M. Wagner, formerly Edie M. Messerschmidt, to Edie M. Wagner, 1820 N. Garfield St., Fremont.
Weitzenkamp LLC to Thomas Cattle Inc., the south half of the southeast quarter of Section 8, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
William Berry to Travis J. Bird and Molly J. Bird, 3405 Big Island Rd., Fremont.
Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Robert Bresley and Lisa Bresley, 125 N. Morrell St., Fremont, $62,000.
Shawn I. Shanahan, formerly known as Shawn I. Jugler, and Kurt Shanahan to Jesus Arellano and Constantina Brito Medina, 1048 E. Linden Ave., Fremont, $150,000.
Magdalene McBreen, personal representative of the estate of Magdalene C. Sixta, to Michelle Warner and Drew Statz, 2160 Morningside Rd., Fremont, $232,000.
Marlene E. Bedke to Marlene E. Bedke, trustee, and her successors in trust under the Marlene Bedke Living Revocable Trust, 720 Boulevard St., Lot 1, Fremont.
William E. Keiss and Natalie C. Keiss f/k/a Natalie C. Sullivan to Salem Kruse and Benjamin Kruse, 701 Third St., Scribner, $79,900.
Rodney Lee A. Pruss to Rodney Lee A. Pruss, trustee of the Rodney Lee A. Pruss Revocable Trust dated April 13, 2020, 411 N. Howard St., Fremont.
Jon Q. Taylor and Ann M. Taylor, trustees, to Adam A. Lamprecht and Jill N. Lamprecht, 5203 Ventura Dr., Fremont, $400,000.
The Rawhide Land Partnership to Gifford Construction LLC, Lot 10, Block 4, Country Club Estates Fifth Addition, Fremont.
Gifford Construction LLC to Cole Miller and Sumer Miller, 3151 Armour Dr., Fremont, $300,000.
Mary Lu Barrick to Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Inc., 440 W. Eighth St., Fremont, $17,500.
Mary Lu Barrick and Mary Lu Barrick as trustee of the Clifford L. Barrick Revocable Trust Agreement dated June 16, 1995, to Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Inc., 440 W. Eighth St., Fremont.
Borisow Properties LLC to Marilyn Ackerman, 2031 E. 28th St., Fremont, $198,000.
Troy M. Hiatt and Abigail P. Hiatt to Joseph T. Tweedy and Cynthia Tweedy, 1510 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $140,000.
Darlene J. Hefti, sole trustee of the Darlene J. Hefti Living Trust, to Deloris Pribil, 1343 Towne Square Dr., Fremont, $173,500.
Jones Bank, formerly known as Jones National Bank & Trust, as custodian for Daniel R. Knosp Roth IRA, to Hutton Properties LLC, 315 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $112,000.
Cynthia L. Czapla f/k/a Cynthia L. Bauer and Gregory Lee Czapia to Andrea Lynn Pruitt, 920 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $56,379.
Daniel K. Hartmann and Susan J. Hartmann to Blackburn Storage LLC, an undivided one-fifth interest in and to a tract of land located in Section 24, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $14,000.
The Estate of Henriette M. Lamar, deceased, to Bob Properties LLC, 219 S. William Ave., Fremont, $131,000.
John Rusinko and Barbara R. Rusinko to Donald D. Mueller Jr. and Shawn L. Mueller, 1535 E. Dodge St., Fremont, $139,000.
Muriel L. Ringle Keeler and James W. Keeler to Muriel L. Ringle Keeler, trustee, 4150 N. Somers Ave., Fremont.
Emmett J. Powers and Steven R. Powers, trustees, to Mary C. Viar, the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 23, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, and the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 11, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Emmett J. Powers and Steven R. Powers, trustees, to Steven R. Powers, the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 1, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and part of the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 31, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Emmett J. Powers and Steven R. Powers, trustees, to Keith F. Powers, the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 31, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Emmett J. Powers and Steven R. Powers, trustees, to Emmett J. Powers, the south half of the northeast quarter of Section 1, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Emmett J. Powers and Steven R. Powers, trustees, to Emmett J., Steven R. and Keith F. Powers and Mary C. Viar, the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 32, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Chad M. Gleason o/b/o Estate of Daniel Ray Beezley to Jonathan L. Cone, 1939 N. Irving St., Fremont, $117,000.
Alma M. Dvorak to Sandra L. Dvorak, 337 N. Pine St., Dodge.
Sandra L. Dvorak to Arthur H. Kinard, 337 N. Pine St., Dodge, $89,000.
Charlotte L. Benke to Michael Jaeger and Bunie Jaeger, 1611 Gaeth Ave., Fremont, $198,500.
Karen M. Snyder to Kevin Yount and Lori Yount, 339 N. Broad St., Fremont, $125,000.
Thomas L. Coday and Mary A. Coday to Dirk S. Coon and Kylie R. Kallhoff, 248 W. 19th St., Fremont, $265,000.
Kenneth L. Jorgensen and Jeanie Jorgensen to Donnie Gray and Veronica De La Garza, part of the easterly 102.00 feet of Block 46, lying in the 6th Addition to Hooper, that part lying in the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 17, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $14,000.
