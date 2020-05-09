Dodge County real estate transfers

Donald J. Minto to Gregory Beeler and Theresa Beeler, 1714 N. Broad St., Fremont, $140,000.

Nancy K. Beck and Donald Beck, Randy K. Schafer and Linda S. Schafer, Karen M. Morrison and Kevin Morrison, and Diane F. Hansen to Diane F. Hansen, a parcel of land located in the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 18, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Diane F. Hansen, Randy K. Schafer and Linda S. Schafer, Karen M. Morrison and Kevin Morrison, and Nancy K. Beck and Donald Beck to Nancy K. Beck and Donald Beck, a parcel of land located in the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 18, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Nancy K. Beck and Donald Beck, Diane F. Hansen, Randy K. Schafer and Linda S. Schafer, and Karen M. Morrison and Kevin Morrison to Karen M. Morrison and Kevin Morrison, the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 3, Township 19, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and an undivided one-half interest in part of the west half of the northwest quarter of Section 3, Township 19 North, Range 7 east of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.