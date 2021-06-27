Dodge County real estate transfers
Robert A. Uecker and Lori L. Uecker to Derek Jones, 2068 E. Second St., Fremont, $207,000.
Jeffrey S. Wacker and Jo M. Wacker to Roger Voorhees and Vicki Voorhees, 410 Ridge Dr., Hooper, $529,000.
Laura A. Miller to Jorge Romero and Yazmin Velazquez Adame, 86 S. Maple St., Fremont, $168,000.
Chase Shimko and Cheyanne McPherson to Chase Shimko, 606 W. 10th St., Fremont.
Fremont Area Land Co. LLC to Gifford Construction LLC, 2735 Samuel Dr., Fremont.
Jantzen D. Veskerna and Korri M. Veskerna to KOW Properties, 2130 Morningside Rd., Fremont, $270,000.
Allan D. Eckert and Debra J. Eckert to Collin Swanson and Willow Moore, 406 W. North St., Hooper, $123,000.
Corey Dean Slagle to Dylan Vetick and Ashlea Vetick, 2915 Snead Dr., Fremont, $254,900.
Nancy Ann Ronin a/k/a Nancy Ronin to Benjamin Borgmann and Jodi Borgmann, 1135 N. Pebble St., Fremont, $235,000.
Leo J. Spes to Fremont Pearl St. LLC, 2017 Pearl St., Fremont, $225,000.
Oscar R. Sanabria, personal representative for the estate of Sandy Gonzalez-Lopez Sanabria, to Abdiel Jimenez Ochoa and Karen Jimenez Trevino, 1034 E. 12th St., Fremont.
LJD Investments LLC to John Torrance and Jami Torrance, 441 Sunset Dr., Fremont, $194,000.
Al B. Schuman and Evelyn T. Schuman to Kelly J. Williams, 1324 N. Park Ave., Fremont, $173,000.
Jamey Jaeger and Shannon R. Bartosh to Thomas James Wolfe, 835 W. Ninth St., Fremont, $180,000.
Richard A. Bachman to Jeremy Self, 1116 N. Pebble St., Fremont, $141,000.
Helen A. Hale to Richard A. Bachman, 2121 N. William Ave., Fremont, $195,000.
HoMe Development LLC to Fremont Northside Townhomes LLC, Lot 1, Yager North Subdivision, Dodge County, $185,000.
James A. Tompsett and Mary Kay Tompsett to James M. Morem and Erika L. Morem, 5034 Ventura Dr., Fremont, $600,000.
Richard J. Ruskamp Jr. and Patrick R. Ruskamp, the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 6, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Ronald M. Bowman and Anita C. Bowman to Anita C. Bowman and Ronald M. Bowman, trustees of the Anita C. Bowman Revocable Trust dated Feb. 20, 2001, Lot 14, Block 2, Day Acres East Fourth Addition, Fremont; and the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 8, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Ronald M. Bowman and Anita C. Bowman to Ronald M. Bowman and Anita C. Bowman, trustees of the Ronald M. Bowman Revocable Trust dated Feb. 20, 2001, 3342 Cherrywood Dr., Fremont; and the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 8, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Dan Norman and Josephine Norman to Vogt Real Estate LLC, 304 E. 22nd St., Fremont, $85,000.
Precision Building and Remodeling Inc. to Scribner Improvement and Industrial Corp., part of Lot 2, Block 37, Scribner Sixth Addition located north of the south line of Lot 1, Scribner Industrial Park Subdivision, extended east to the present southwesterly line of U.S. Highway 275, Scribner; and part of Lot 2, Block 37, Scribner Sixth Addition located south and west of a line extended northwesterly at right angles to the southeasterly line of said Lot 2, Block 37, to the northeast corner of Lot 3, Scribner Industrial Park Subdivision, Scribner, $5,380.
Scribner Improvement and Industrial Corp. to Turn and Burn Trailer Sales LLC, Lot 1R of Scribner Industrial Park Subdivision, Replat No. 1, Scribner, $21,795.
Veronica L. Griffin to Walker D. Wynn and Jessica A. Wynn, 311 County Road 6, Dodge, $200,000.
Jeffrey C. Top and Kristi Lynn Smith to DRC Properties LLC, 749 N. Logan St., Fremont, $136,000.
Virginia R. Pieper, Raymond W. Pieper Jr. and Dawn R. Pieper, co-trustees of the Raymond T. Pieper Revocable Living Trust, to Doris La Forge, an undivided one-tenth interest in the west half of the southeast quarter of Section 19, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Virginia R. Pieper, Raymond W. Pieper Jr. and Dawn R. Pieper, co-trustees of the Raymond T. Pieper Revocable Living Trust, to Dawn R. Pieper, an undivided one-tenth interest in the west half of the southeast quarter of Section 19, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Virginia R. Pieper, Raymond W. Pieper Jr. and Dawn R. Pieper, co-trustees of the Raymond T. Pieper Revocable Living Trust, to LaVern R. Pieper, an undivided one-tenth interest in the west half of the southeast quarter of Section 19, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Virginia R. Pieper, Raymond W. Pieper Jr. and Dawn R. Pieper, co-trustees of the Raymond T. Pieper Revocable Living Trust, to Raymond W. Pieper Jr., an undivided one-tenth interest in the west half of the southeast quarter of Section 19, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Virginia R. Pieper, Raymond W. Pieper Jr. and Dawn R. Pieper, co-trustees of the Raymond T. Pieper Revocable Living Trust, to Chad C. Pieper, an undivided one-tenth interest in the west half of the southeast quarter of Section 19, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Milligan-Mace-Boies-Flannery LLC to Dodge County, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of Section 29, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,450.
Karl H. Rasmussen IV and Annette M. Rasmussen to Karl H. Rasmussen IV and Annette M. Rasmussen, co-trustees, and their successors in trust, of the Karl and Annette Rasmussen Living Trust, as the same may from time to time be amended, 1877 E. 12th St., Fremont.
Kenneth F. Jacobs to Bel Fury Investments Group LLC, 1460 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, 77,001.
Barbara J. and Barney L. Whatley II, trustees, under the Barbara J. Whatley Living Trust, dated Oct. 3, 2017, to Barney L. Whatley II and Barbara J. Whatley, 2514 Winston Circle, Fremont.
Jonathan L. Boothe and Samara S. Boothe to Drake Bell, 1207 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $115,000.
Elaine R. Pokorny, trustee of the Pokorny Family Trust, to Elaine R. Pokorny, 2038 E. 28th St., Fremont.
Timothy J. Moore, trustee, or successors, of the Timothy J. Moore Revocable Trust dated March 14, 2016, and any amendments thereto and Joan C. Moore, trustee, or successors, of the Joan C. Moore Revocable Trust dated March 14, 2016, and any amendments thereto to George J. Bosshart and Debra A. Bosshart, 1150 Timberwood Dr., Ames, $639,000.
The Demo Guys LLC to Aaron Beacom, 410 Sunset Dr., Fremont, $210,000.
Gifford Construction LLC to Kevin Burrows and Jackie Burrows, 2735 Samuel Dr., Fremont, $380,000.
William N. Vobejda Jr. and Joan M. Vobejda to Troy A. Holcomb and Sheri A. Holcomb, 2030 Phelps Ave., Fremont.
Kenneth F. Jacobs to Helen Knosp, 1355 Madison St., Fremont, $53,564.
Charles T. Proszek and Jerril Proszek, James R. Proszek and Priscilla Proszek, and Kim A. Proszek to Richard Wagner and Douglas Wagner, 2316 Jean Dr., Fremont.
Paul D. Stibor to Paul D. Stibor and Georgia C.J. Stibor, 221 Willowwood Lake, Lot 15, North Bend.
Dennis Larsen, and Deborah A. Larsen Culig and Michael J. Culig, to Dana K. Verbeek Jr. and Shelli M. Novotny, 2077 Hickory Ln., Fremont, $82,000.
Thrive Real Estate Holdings LLC to AB RE Port Owner II LLC, 3420 E. Elk Ln., Fremont, $1,785,714.