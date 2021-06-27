Dodge County real estate transfers

Virginia R. Pieper, Raymond W. Pieper Jr. and Dawn R. Pieper, co-trustees of the Raymond T. Pieper Revocable Living Trust, to LaVern R. Pieper, an undivided one-tenth interest in the west half of the southeast quarter of Section 19, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Virginia R. Pieper, Raymond W. Pieper Jr. and Dawn R. Pieper, co-trustees of the Raymond T. Pieper Revocable Living Trust, to Raymond W. Pieper Jr., an undivided one-tenth interest in the west half of the southeast quarter of Section 19, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Virginia R. Pieper, Raymond W. Pieper Jr. and Dawn R. Pieper, co-trustees of the Raymond T. Pieper Revocable Living Trust, to Chad C. Pieper, an undivided one-tenth interest in the west half of the southeast quarter of Section 19, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Milligan-Mace-Boies-Flannery LLC to Dodge County, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of Section 29, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,450.

Karl H. Rasmussen IV and Annette M. Rasmussen to Karl H. Rasmussen IV and Annette M. Rasmussen, co-trustees, and their successors in trust, of the Karl and Annette Rasmussen Living Trust, as the same may from time to time be amended, 1877 E. 12th St., Fremont.