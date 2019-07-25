First National Bank of Omaha to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 206 N. Myrtle St., Hooper, $1.
Cindy C. Culbertson to Seth L. Rehmert and Nicole K. Rehmert, 649 E. Third St., Fremont, $150,000.
A3K Construction LLC to Beacom Investments LLC, 1906 N. Union St., 1049 N. C St. and 337 E. 11th St., $258,000.
Oran L. Foxworthy to Lee A. Ruwe, 1805 Briarcliff Road, Fremont.
Douglas Scott and Rhonda Scott to Jeremy Schwanebeck, Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8, Block 36, Cotterell’s Second Addition, North Bend, $12,500.
Gilbert Wegner and Ashley Wegner to Jeremy Schwanebeck, Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4, Block 36, Cotterell’s Second Addition, North Bend, $12,500.
Ronald W. Ondracek and Larry E. Gilmore to Gregory L. Kugler, Lots 7 and 8, Block 43, North Bend, $70,000.
Colin J. Kennedy and Ashton Kennedy to Enrique Josmel Lahullier Valcarcel, 1623 N. Union St., Fremont, $130,000.
Corner Line LLC to Teresa Gottsleben, 453 N. Main St., Fremont, $190,000.
Third Day LLC to John & Libby LLC, 920 E. Second St., 51 S. Logan St. and 435 W. 21st St., Fremont, $322,500.
Eric C. Brokenicky and Brenda Ann Brokenicky to Beacom Investments LLC, 234 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $63,000.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2245 Aaron Way, Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2233 Aaron Way, Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2264 Aaron Way, Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2258 Aaron Way, Fremont, $23,500.
Ronald C. Weaklend and Cynthia S. Weaklend to Audie D. Calvert Jr. and Lana K. Calvert, 2209 Teakwood Drive, Fremont, $327,500.
Audie D. Calvert and Lana K. Calvert to Ronald C. Weaklend and Cynthia S. Weaklend, 1640 N. I St., Fremont, $299,000.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2252 Aaron Way, Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2244 Aaron Way, Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2238 Aaron Way, Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2232 Aaron Way, Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2226 Aaron Way, Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2218 Aaron Way, Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2214 Aaron Way, Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2206 Aaron Way, Fremont, $23,500.
Arlene Mulder Trust to Larry and Jamie Mulder, 1940 Donna St., Fremont.
Arlene Mulder Trust to Larry and Jamie Mulder, 521-527 W. 10th St., Fremont.
Arlene Mulder Trust to Larry and Jamie Mulder, 945 S. Broad St., Fremont; Lots 4, 8, 10 and 13, James Drive, Fremont.
Elizabeth A. McClelland, personal representative of the Alice L. Dick Estate, to Elizabeth A. McClelland, east half of the southeast quarter of Section 15, Township 19, Range 5, Dodge County.
Shillelagh LLC to Curt T. Brannon and Michael G. Brannon, 1869 E. 23rd St., Fremont.
Shillelagh LLC to Brannon Management LLC, Cambridge Square Addition Outlot 4, Fremont, $250,000.
Curtis T. Brannon to Brannon Management LLC, 1869 E. 23rd St., Fremont.
Michael G. Brannon and Amy S. Brannon to Brannon Management LLC, 1869 E. 23rd St., Fremont.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2239 Aaron Way, Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2227 Aaron Way, Fremont, $23,500.
Susan Coen, trustee, to Michael J. Coen, Tax Lot 10, northeast quarter southwest quarter of Section 6, Township 17 North, North Bend; Lots 4, 5 and 6, Block 8, Williams Addition, North Bend; Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8, Williams Addition, North Bend.
David R. Poppe and Rebecca J. Poppe to Domingo Alonzo Zetino and Jackeline Marel Velasquez Tino, 2320 E. 20th St., Fremont, $186,000.
Walter P. Farley Jr. and Corey C. Mann, 208 W. North St., Hooper, $86,000.
Russel Stockamp and Dawn Stockamp to Dennis W. Baumert, the west half of the southeast quarter of Section 35, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $680,000.
Shannon A. Woods and Tara L. Woods to Cynthia A. Stibor, 946 Willow St., Fremont, $160,000.
Cynthia A. Stibor to Shannon A. Woods and Tara L. Woods, 2015 N. Garden City Road, Fremont, $194,000.
Stacey L. Groene and David G. Groene to Jeffrey Cutler and Melissa Cutler, 2149 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $135,000.
Robert McIntyre, successor trustee of the McIntyre 1990 Trust, to Laura Macaskill, a one-fifteenth undivided interest in and to the southwest quarter of Section 25, Township 19 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Robert McIntyre, successor trustee of the McIntyre 1990 Trust, to Robert McIntyre, a one-fifteenth undivided interest in and to the southwest quarter of Section 25, Township 19 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Robert McIntyre, successor trustee of the McIntyre 1990 Trust, to Jeffrey McIntyre, a one-fifteenth undivided interest in and to the southwest quarter of Section 25, Township 19 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Kathryn J. Johnson to Nicholas R. Johnson, 135 N. Irving St., Fremont, $125,000.
MF Eastgate LLC to 2660 E. 23rd LLC, 2660 E. 23rd St., Fremont.
The estate of Janette M. Moisant, deceased, to Cameron Consulting Company LLC, 420 Cathy Ave., Fremont, $95,000.
Cameron Consulting Company LLC to LRA-JSA Investments LLC, 420 Cathy Ave., Fremont, $101,000.
Dale R. Sagehorn to Gary M. Stolley and RoxAnn Stolley, 3258 Nebraska Ave., Fremont, $280,500.
Rebecca L. Herink to Abram D. Marshall and Stephanie M. Marshall, 725 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $143,000.
Christopher Menn to Rodger Menn, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19, Hidden Meadow Drive, Inglewood.
Delano G. Reese and Edith M. Reese to Kelly R. Reese and Mary C. Reese, 2063 Big Island Road, Lot D, Fremont, $45,000.
Randy L. Hawk and Teresa L. Hawk to Richard Fisher and Vanessa Fisher, 1652 W. 10th St., Fremont, $192,500.
HFNB Communications LLC f/k/a Neutral Path Communications to Zayo Group LLC, Lot 3, Fremont Technology Park Replat of Outlot A, Fremont, $1,000.
Dabco Properties ITE LP to Carlton K. Schnelle and Kathleen E. Schnelle, 432 N. Pine St., Dodge, $89,900.
Paul L. Voss to Keith William Sanborn II and Cecelia Elizabeth Sanborn, 1335 N. Broad St., Fremont, $188,350.
Arlene Mulder Trust to Brenda Snyder, 1323 William Ave., Fremont.
James L. and Ellen Ann Paulson to James L. Paulson and Ellen Ann Paulson, 1965 County Road R, Fremont.
Gary M. Stolley and Rox Ann Stolley to Dale V. Hartshorn and Jana J. J. Hartshorn, 1121 N. L St., Fremont, $190,000.
Eric L. Gerken and Brenda L. Gerken to Nathan Harms and Melissa Harms, 1404 Jones Drive, Fremont, $179,000.
Raymond J. Grote and L. Ruthe Grote to Teresa M. Feick and Jason E. Van Beek, 1032 W. Dakota St., Fremont, $185,000.
Delores M. Matteo to Dean A. Larson and Lynn P. Larson, 2050 E. 28th St., Fremont, $170,000.
Lauren V. Jensen to Dave Heller, 4524 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $176,000.
Joey J. Bartholomaus and Kimberly J. Bartholomaus to Rachal A. Royuk and Cody A. Henry, 1355 N. Monroe St., Fremont, $150,000.
Steven J. Coleman Sr. and Kaylynn Coleman to Lane Hoskins and Mallory Hoskins, 4260 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $180,000.
Pamela P. Minick to James H. Jenkins and Shannon K. Jenkins, 1729 N. Park Ave., Fremont, $138,000.
Deer Pointe Corp. to Bender Fencing Inc., 921 N. Brooks Hollow Drive, Fremont, $52,900.
Joseph Gaver and Angela M. Gaver to Jason E. McGee and Tanya E. McGee, 2505 Seaton Ave., Fremont, $174,500.
Rick M. Nieman and Laura A. Nieman to Joseph Gaver and Angela M. Gaver, 206 Sesame St., Fremont, $227,000.
Milton W. Pochop and Jill I. Pochop to Jason Combs and Brandi Combs, 1442 W. Eighth St., Fremont, $152,000.
Luke M. Aldy and Sandra N. Aldy to Brent D. Bench and Amy A. Bench, 1040 S. Ridge Road, Lot 3, Fremont, $75,000.
Dennis Wilkie and Kari Wilkie to Cayetano Ramos Vicente and Santa Cabrera Lopez, 749 N. M St., Fremont, $150,500.
Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Douglas Joseph Bazar, 907 N. M St., Fremont, $140,000.
Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Ashley L. Fisher, 520 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $150,000.
First State Bank Nebraska, trustee, to REO Asset Management Company LLC, 944 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $32,501.
James Daniel Hannon and Nola Hannon to James Daniel and Nola Hannon Revocable Trust, 2538 Parkview Drive, Fremont.
Robert S. Brigham to Robert S. Brigham, trustee of the Robert S. Brigham Revocable Living Trust, dated July 16, 2019, 615 Shoreline Drive, Lot 18, Fremont.
John T. Hashberger and Rodney D. Hashberger to John T. Hashberger, 311 Third St., Dodge.
H & S Partnership LLP to Billy J. Hubbell III and Kristin J. Hubbell, 205 Jefferson Road, Fremont, $77,500.
Edward E. Loewe and Agnella J. Loewe to Rudy Humberto Vicente Mendoza and Carlota Gonzalez, 435 W. Military Ave., Fremont, $100,000.
Bernita K. Mascher and Justin M. Dolinsky to Bernita K. Mascher, 4536 Pacific Ave., Fremont, $71,905.
Gregory J. Young and Sandra D. Young to Brian W. Lackey and Amanda W. Hitchner, 2221 Deerfield Ave., Fremont, $255,000.
Kristi K. Storm to Floyd A. Wait and Carol L. Wait, 207 S. William Ave., Fremont, $182,000.
H Rentals of Fremont LLC to John D. Krause and Pamela J. Krause, 1222 W. Military Ave., Fremont, $149,900.
Donald J. Mahrt and Connie R. Mahrt to Michael D. Erwin and Mindy S. Erwin, 1211 E. First St., Fremont, $125,000.
Gloria Thege, trustee of the Harold and Gloria Thege Living Trust, to Martin Contreras Ramirez and Angelica A. Contreras, 640 Spruce St., North Bend, $33,000.
Tommy L. Gregory and Kathy L. Gregory to Kent D. Adams, 1450 E. 11th St., Fremont, $125,000.
Brian Dale Jacobsen and Heidi Lasala-Jacobsen to Matthew Friesen, 542 E. 11th St., Fremont, $92,000.