Dodge County real estate transfers

Margaret M. Moravec to Steven T. Bowling and Marianne M. Bowling, 305 Rangeline Rd., Snyder.
Paul N. Dirkschneider and Christine Dirkschneider to Steven T. Bowling and Marianne M. Bowling, 305 Rangeline Rd., Snyder.
Debra C. Dirkschneider to Steven T. Bowling and Marianne M. Bowling, 305 Rangeline Rd., Snyder.
Jolene A. Dirkschneider to Steven T. Bowling and Marianne M. Bowling, 305 Rangeline Rd., Snyder.
Rita M. Cerny, trustee of the Robert L. and Rita M. Cerny Revocable Trust, to Austin Treat and Eunite Treat, 140 E. Ninth St., North Bend, $96,000.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2089 Brandon Ln., Fremont, $23,500.
Linda J. Cleary to Reza and Esmeralda Hernandez, 1303-1311 Mayfair Ave., Fremont, $234,000.
Ronald W. Anderson and Sherri A. Anderson to Amber Smoot and Jacob Hutson, 2220 E. Ninth St., Fremont, $165,000.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2205 N. Aaron Way, Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2215 N. Aaron Way, Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2219 N. Aaron Way, Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2139 Brandon Ln., Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2157 Brandon Ln., Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2151 Brandon Ln., Fremont, $23,500.
Abram D. Marshall and Stephanie M. Marshall to Arch’s Grandson LLC, 725 N. Clarkson St., Fremont.
Thomas L. Gilliland, personal representative for the estate of James D. Ibsen, deceased, to Rafael Leiva, 1646 W. Ninth St., Fremont, $140,000.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 4687 E. 21st Ave., Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 4681 E. 21st Ave., Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2095 Brandon Ln., Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2101 Brandon Ln., Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2107 Brandon Ln., Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2113 Brandon Ln., Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2119 Brandon Ln., Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2125 Brandon Ln., Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2131 Brandon Ln., Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2145 Brandon Ln., Fremont, $23,500.
Joel A. Kerkman and Elizabeth A. Turner to Donary Scully II and Brittany Scully, 1749 N. Broad St., Fremont, $259,000.
Fremont Beef Company to Big P LLC, 2222 Deerfield Ave., Fremont, $180,000.
Estate of Loretta M. Ferguson to Lee Holzerland, 2015 N. William Ave., Fremont, $72,500.
Cathlene Nickolaison to Le Roy K. Nickolaison, 720 N. Garden City Rd., Fremont.
James F. Huber, personal representative of the estate of Mary C. Huber, deceased, to Trent Meyer and Shelly Meyer, 1450 N. Garfield St., Fremont, $185,000.
Timothy M. Vie to JoAnn J. Walter and Kelly M. Jansen, Lot 1 of Tax Lot 2 in the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 13, Township 18, Range 8 East in the Village of Nickerson, Dodge County, $1,000.
Ilse Howard to Marilyn K. Bargsten, 1620 N. D St., Fremont, $116,250.
Mallory L. Sisler, successor trustee of the Kathleen S. Moll Family Trust dated Jan. 8, 2015, to Greg Beam and Kimberly Beam, 1728 N. Bell St., $500,000.
Alfred C. Vacanti and Anne K. Vacanti to Austin Weitzenkamp and Kaylie Weitzenkamp, 701 Grant St., Scribner, $185,000.
Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Tyler E. Coffield and Marly M. Coffield, 2548 Westside Ave., Fremont, $140,000.
Jennifer S. Jenson and Jon A. Pestel to UFF DA LLC, 2135 N. C St., Fremont, $117,500.
Schurman Corporation to Michael S. Edwards and Tammy G. Edwards, 3357 Robyn Ridge Rd., Fremont, $409,000.
Robert Charles and Janet Helene Therien to Janet Helene Therien, 1015 N. Somers Ave., Fremont.
Janet Helene Therien to Janet Helene Therien, 1015 N. Somers Ave., Fremont.
Matthew Newill and Tammy Newill to Matthew Newill, 2421 Parkview Dr., Fremont.
Nathan M. Parr and Wendy Parr to Miles Merritt and Amanda Merritt, 1916 Pearl St., Fremont, $220,000.
James A. Chrisman and Loretta L. Chrisman to James A. Chrisman and Loretta L. Chrisman, 643 N. Christy St., Fremont.
Micaella Radke n/k/a Micaella Johnson and Earik Johnson to Jaime Nolasco, 1665 N. Madison St., Fremont, $119,878.
Deer Pointe Corp. to Anthony Hanson and Dana Hanson, Lot 21, Block 1, Deer Pointe Fourth Addition, Fremont, $71,900.
Wallen Properties LLC to Scribner Grain and Lumber Co., 815 Logan St., Scribner, $45,000.
LeRoy and Cynthia Bollwitt to LeRoy and Cynthia Bollwitt, trustees of the Bollwitt Family Revocable Trust, 2015 E. 19th St., Fremont.
Randy J. Camenzind and MaryLou Camenzind to Just Four The Health of It LLC, 1030 E. 17th St., Fremont, and 1715 N. Bell St., Fremont.
Oscar Duran a/k/a Oscar Duran Jr. and Katie Lynne Duran to Earik Johnson and Micaella Johnson, 504 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $201,000.
Ronald L. Korbelik, Kari K. Cochran f/k/a Kari K. Korbelik, and Samson Cochran to MKC Properties LLC, 334 N. William Ave., Fremont, $156,000.
Gary L. Pettitt and Pamela S. Pettitt to Tamara J. Schmitt, 130 N. Maple St., Fremont, $141,000.
Charles A. Cochrane and Linda J. Cochrane to Tamara J. Schmitt, 130 N. Maple St., Fremont.
Michael D. Arps and Tricia M. Arps to North Platte Farms LLC, the north half of the southwest quarter of Section 17, Township 18, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the south half of the southwest quarter of Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,000,000.
Mary Louise Novotny and Jeremy Dougherty, co-trustees of the Maynard and Rosalie Franke Trust dated Jan. 11, 1999, as restated, amended and substituted on Feb. 21, 2007, and further restated, amended and substituted on Aug. 17, 2007, to Mary Louise Novotny, Judith Kay Rippy and Gerald Lee Franke, 1220 W. Military Ave., Fremont.
Jonathan J. Gilfry and Dawn R. Gilfry to Christopher A. Dietz and Demaris A. Dietz, 425 W. 20th St., Fremont, $305,000.
Edward E. Brink, successor trustee c/o SouthLaw P.C., to Dan Carlson, 815 E. 16th St., Fremont, $99,900.
