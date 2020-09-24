Dodge County real estate transfers

Wallen Properties LLC to Scribner Grain and Lumber Co., 815 Logan St., Scribner, $45,000.

LeRoy and Cynthia Bollwitt to LeRoy and Cynthia Bollwitt, trustees of the Bollwitt Family Revocable Trust, 2015 E. 19th St., Fremont.

Randy J. Camenzind and MaryLou Camenzind to Just Four The Health of It LLC, 1030 E. 17th St., Fremont, and 1715 N. Bell St., Fremont.

Oscar Duran a/k/a Oscar Duran Jr. and Katie Lynne Duran to Earik Johnson and Micaella Johnson, 504 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $201,000.

Ronald L. Korbelik, Kari K. Cochran f/k/a Kari K. Korbelik, and Samson Cochran to MKC Properties LLC, 334 N. William Ave., Fremont, $156,000.

Gary L. Pettitt and Pamela S. Pettitt to Tamara J. Schmitt, 130 N. Maple St., Fremont, $141,000.

Charles A. Cochrane and Linda J. Cochrane to Tamara J. Schmitt, 130 N. Maple St., Fremont.

Michael D. Arps and Tricia M. Arps to North Platte Farms LLC, the north half of the southwest quarter of Section 17, Township 18, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the south half of the southwest quarter of Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,000,000.