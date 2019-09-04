Having personally invested in real estate for years, Sam Heineman said he's enjoyed his line of work.
But with Dodge County Realty Group, he said it's been taken to the next level.
"Now, I get to combine my passion for real estate, experience building teams and marketing products into one new and exciting company," said Heineman, associate broker at the business.
Dodge County Realty Group is a full-service real estate brokerage that helps with the buying, selling and leasing of properties. The business has experience with residential homes, commercial real estate, lots, acreages, farm ground, developments and more.
Heineman and managing broker Darin Whitmer established Dodge County Realty in February 2018 after they felt there was an opportunity to bring something different to Fremont's real estate market.
"Looking around different industries, we really felt there had been a push toward high volume, low margin operators and wanted to occupy this space in the Fremont real estate market," he said.
Dodge County Realty offers a low commission rate of 4%, which although gives the business less per transaction, makes up for it by doing more of them, Heineman said. He said the business's revenue and number of agents doubled during the first half of 2019 compared to the previous year.
"The first year-and-a-half of business has far exceeded our expectations," Heineman said. "We've found that there is a true demand and appreciation by the consumer for our listing model, coupled with a very high level of service."
Dodge County Realty Group stands apart in its use of technology to improve the process of buying and selling a home by allowing buyers to receive updates, search for homes and schedule showings through its website, Heineman said.
Heineman said his experience with Dodge County Realty Group has taught him that the most important part of running a business is to provide an excellent experience for each and every client.
"We envision strong growth in the years to come," he said, "and are looking for individuals who are passionate about real estate and helping others to join our team as we continue to grow."