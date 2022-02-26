Dodge County Realty Group simplifies process of buying, selling homes

The homebuyer process can be a difficult one, but Chelsea Dolejs said she and other realtors at Dodge County Realty Group are here to help.

"When buying a home, there can be curveballs thrown at your clients and at you," she said. "But part of my job is to work through them, and I think clients really appreciate that."

The real estate agency group was initially opened in February 2018 at 750 N. Clarmar Ave. by Darin Whitmer and Sam Heineman. Since then, the company has offered services for buying, selling and leasing properties at a low commission rate of 4%.

Dodge County Realty Group has a wide range of realtors, with Dolejs having joined the team less than a year ago.

"I chose Dodge County because it's a very friendly environment, and it's not too big," she said. "But everyone here is always willing to lend a helping hand if you need it or have any questions."

Another realtor, Kim Peitzmeier, started work at Dodge County Realty Group two years ago, having previously bought a house through the agency.

"Saving money is what everybody's looking for, and I felt it was a great opportunity," she said. "I wanted a smaller group of people to work with, so I do feel like here, you get a more personalized experience just because we're all friends here, we're all helping each other out."

Having worked as a realtor for around a decade, Janice Pruss said she was drawn to the agency due to its cutting-edge technology and pro-client model.

"I've just always been involved in renovating homes and love turning a house into a home," she said. "And I enjoy people, so I've always incorporated that together, helping people reach their goals as far as getting a house that's comfortable for them and making it a home."

With the home-buying process, Pruss stressed the importance of having a buyer's agent help clients step-by-step.

"There's a lot more involved than just saying, 'Oh, I'd like that house, let's put in an offer,'" she said. "There's a long process between that date and the time that you close, and they need somebody to guide them, because they're going to have questions."

When working with buyers on a house, Pruss said she determines what price they can afford and study the market for the perfect home.

"They may be just looking at homes for the last two weeks, a month, but we've known the market for years and we know when a house is priced correctly and when it's too high," she said.

For example, Pruss said she's worked with a client who wasn't aware of the possibility of a loan with the United States Department of Agriculture for rural communities.

"They didn't have to put any money down and they were able to get in a house, so she was very thankful that I told her that," she said.

Additionally, Peitzmeier said the realtors work with the buyers to get pre-approval to give them the best shot at finding a home with a successful transaction.

"Especially with the market we're in right now, it can be a bit of a struggle," she said. "So I think basically our ability to work with them to give them the knowledge they need moving forward to have it be successful is pretty important."

Like Dolejs, Peitzmeier said she's had to deal with parts of the process that buyers might not be prepared for, including during home inspections.

"I think it's learning how to maneuver through those kinds of things and come to a meeting point with the sellers as to how we're going to take care of it," she said. "And I think being an agent, you don't have the emotional side to any of it, so you can look at it more objectively."

Additionally, Pruss said when a realtor at Dodge County Real Estate lists a home, they let the rest of the team know.

"In this market, with houses being so far few and between and them moving so quickly, I am not sure how you would get a house if you didn’t have an agent," she said. "Because we're on top of it right now. We know the market, we watch it all day, every day."

Dodge County Realty Group's team also work as listing agents for those looking to sell their home.

The process can include posting the home on Facebook or Zillow and holding open houses, which Pruss said can be a lot for those who work full-time jobs.

"We represent the seller, we get their true feelings from the buyers, what we need to change on the house," she said. "And then when you list it, we tell them exactly what they should do to get the house ready."

With marketing, Peitzmeier said the realtors have a solid grasp on what buyers are looking for and know what to accentuate about a listed home.

"And then also on the paperwork side, mistakes can be very costly," she said. "So I feel that even on that part of it, we're reviewing all of the documents, we’re making sure everything is submitted that needs to be."

Dodge County Realty Group is also able to get a better fair-market value for the house, which results in the sellers getting more money than they anticipated.

"We know what that ballpark figure should be, whereas they might set it too low or too high," Pruss said. "So we end up saving them money overall."

In covering all of the bases for its clients, Dolejs said Dodge County Realty Group is dedicated to putting them first.

"We take care of the process from start to finish really," she said. "When it comes to either listing a home or helping someone buy a home, we take care of that whole process."

