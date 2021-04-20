Dodge County Sheriff's Office participates in special enforcement campaign

Local law enforcement officers in Dodge County issued 20 citations during the national U Drive. U Text. U Pay. high-visibility enforcement campaign that ran April 8-12. The campaign aimed to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving in Nebraska.

The fatality rate on Nebraska roadways for 2019 was 1.16 persons killed per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. In 2019, there were 248 motor-vehicle fatalities. Of those 248 fatalities, 178 took place in urban areas and 70 took place in rural areas of the state. The number of fatalities from motor vehicle crashes in Nebraska has increased every year since 2016.

According to NHTSA, between 2012 and 2019, 26,004 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver. While fatalities from motor-vehicle crashes decreased slightly from 2018, distraction-related fatalities increased by 10%.

NHTSA also reported that the number of deaths linked to driver distraction was 3,142 nationwide, or almost 9% of all fatalities in 2019. This represents a 10% increase over the year 2018, or 284 more fatalities. The distraction figure was the largest increase in causes of traffic deaths reported for 2019.