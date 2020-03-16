Dollar General announces hours change

Dollar General Corporation has announced plans to dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers, as well as amend store operating hours beginning Tuesday.

This is one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The retailer wants to provide at-risk customers with the ability to buy items they need and want at the start of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods. Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time to allow the most susceptible customers in our communities the ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open.

Additionally, all stores plan to close one hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves, as well as for their health and wellbeing. Stores will continue to maintain current opening hours.

Dollar General has a store at 1957 E. Military Ave., and another store at 540 W. 23rd St., both in Fremont.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0