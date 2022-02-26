Don Peterson & Associates helping clients with wide suite of services

Since 1956, Don Peterson and Associates has provided services for real estate sales, land development, new home construction, commercial real estate, property management and auctions in the Fremont area.

As well as providing real estate services, Jennifer Bixby, president and broker, said Don Peterson also gives back to the community financially, as well as shares their time and talents as members of many community boards and area nonprofits.

"I think that's the most important way that you can give back to your community, and so all of our agents really focus on making sure that they're giving back from themselves as well," she said.

Don Peterson and Associates has also built an agent-centric company philosophy, Bixby said, that focuses on providing training and staff assistance to their realtors so they can perform at the highest level and pass that knowledge and experience on to their clients.

"If our community is thriving, we do better as well. If agents are thriving, if realtors are thriving, then we do better," she said. "So that's kind of the philosophy that we push every single day."

Even though each agent at Don Peterson and Associates is technically self-employed, Vanessa McClure, marketing manager for the company, said everyone still works together as a group to help each other.

"If one person hasn't gone through something, then another person has, and so there's a lot of great teamwork, tons of combined experience," she said.

Don Peterson and Associates has a long history of residential development in the Fremont community, including Day Acres, Brentwood and Lake Ventura subdivisions. Today, the company is involved with nearly all of the city's developments, including Morningside Pointe, SunRidge Place, Bluestem Commons and Brooks Hollow.

"We are striving hard every day to meet the growth of Fremont," realtor and Associate Broker Libby Headid said.

Headid also said the company works on "bringing the homes to the clients." By making floor plan and finish selections simple, realtors can facilitate the purchase of a new home without their clients having to be part of the whole construction process.

"There's already so much stress just in getting your loan and maybe getting moved here, let alone then trying to find all of your selections for a home," Headid said. "So, we make it just really easy and seamless."

Bixby said the agents at Don Peterson and Associates have built strong relationships with the community and its businesses over the years. This allows them to better assist their clients, especially those new to the community, with just about anything, creating almost a concierge service.

"You have people moving here, and they need connections with a builder and then maybe also a plumber and a hair stylist," Bixby said. "We've kind of become their go-to person for making their home here in town, and we love that."

Over the years the company has evolved and added services tailored to better assist their wide range of clients' needs called its "Suite of Services."

In addition to their residential, commercial, and farm sales, the company provides property management, auctions, estate and tag sales services. Through sister companies like Dodge County Title and Escrow and DPA Insurance Services, Bixby said Don Peterson and Associates is better able to help their clients by providing easy access to additional services they may need during the buying or selling process.

"That's what we try to do, is keep that seamless so that when they're purchasing their home, that stress level can go down," she said. "And they can focus on packing and moving and all of the things that the family needs versus the stresses of the transaction itself."

While Dodge County Title and Escrow has been affiliated with Don Peterson and Associates for many years, DPA Insurance Services was only recently formed a little more than a year ago.

Nik Beninato, a realtor and associate broker as well as an insurance agent with DPA Insurance Services, said Don Peterson and Associates had an insurance department many years ago.

"We kind of started talking a couple of years ago about the need for that and how nice it would be to have somebody in house that could also help give quotes or just help through that process," he said.

Even though DPA Insurance Services is a recent addition to the community, Beninato said he's been "pleasantly surprised" by the new company's growth, which he said has been more than he anticipated.

"We've got 20-some years of experience helping us along the way with it, so we've been able to just hit the ground running," he said, speaking of the company's partnership with Kevin Brenneis, of Brenneis Insurance in Tekamah.

Referring to his work within Don Peterson and Associates, Beninato said he enjoys the agency's community involvement.

"We've been around for a long time, our predecessors did a really good job at helping Fremont grow and they've always been an active part of the community," he said. "And I think that's one of the things that I'm probably most proud of to say that I'm part of this company."

With its wide range of services ready to help the Fremont community, Bixby said she's glad to be a part of the team.

"We here are blessed to be a part of this very special company, from its long history to its awesome staff and realtors and insurance specialists," she said. "We truly do have something special here, and we love it every day."

