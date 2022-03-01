Dorothy A. Alexander

April 3, 1940 - February 22, 2022

Dorothy was born to Vernon and Emealia Heller in Lincoln Ne. at her grandparents' home. She grew up in Arlington Ne. where she met and married her husband of 61 years in 1957.

Dorothy drove a school bus for Arlington Public schools for many years. After retiring from driving bus, she went on to work at the family-owned store, A-K Auto parts in Fremont Ne.

She enjoyed gardening, baking cooking, canning, and raising her family in Fontanelle Ne. She especially loved time spent with family and friends. Her grandchildren had a very special place in her heart.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; Husband, Don and Son, Rick.

She is survived by her daughter, Shelley (Kevin) Fischman; grandchildren, Shelby and Kolter Fischman, Heather and Samantha Alexander; honorary great granddaughter, Remy; sisters, Donna Chappelear, Marlene French, Marla (Ray) Blowers;

many Nieces and Nephews.

There will be a private celebration of her life at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at duganchapel.com

Dugan Funeral Chapel 402-721-2880

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.