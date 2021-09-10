 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dorothy Lipp 95th Birthday
0 Comments

Dorothy Lipp 95th Birthday

  • 0

The family of Dorothy I. Lipp (nee Juhlin) of Wayne requests a card shower for her 95th birthday on September 16. Send cards to 1500 Vintage Hill Dr. #32, Wayne, NE 68787.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man faces DUI charge
Crime and Courts

Man faces DUI charge

  • Updated

At approximately 11 p.m., Sept. 8, Michael A. Poppino, 36, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcoho…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News