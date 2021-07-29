Dorothy
All animals come with current shots, fixed, dewormed, FIV and Leukemia tested, Flea, tic, and ear mite treated. View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Did you purchase a Nebraska lottery ticket recently in Fremont?
- Updated
Former Dodge County Sheriffs Deputy Craig Harbaugh was found dead at his home in Fremont on Thursday, according to a press release from the Do…
A 31-year-old Fremont woman was sentenced to three-and-a-half to five years in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women after pleading no co…
'He's just an amazing man:' Dodge County Sheriff's Office reflects on Jace Knoell's impact to department
- Updated
Jace Knoell was the representation of strength.
- Updated
For two days, Duane Krause had two foxes play-fighting in the front lawn of his west Fremont home.
- Updated
Fremont Public Schools announced Wednesday that it has released a plan for returning to in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 school year.
- Updated
At approximately 11:26 p.m., July 24, Fremont Police were dispatched to the 200 block of North M Street for a trespassing complaint.
The Kimberly Creek Retreat will eventually have 10 to 12 glamping cabins and geodesic domes appointed with all the comforts of home so guests can stay, unplug and immerse themselves in nature.
- Updated
Three new COVID-19-related deaths are being reported by the Three Rivers Public Health Department.