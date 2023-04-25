Tuesday’s No. 1 doubles match was a microcosm of Abbie Bigsby and Rebecca Baker’s season at the top of Fremont’s doubles line-up.

A little bit of a feeling out process, then a whole lot of winning.

The pair added another impressive win to their resume, knocking off Lincoln Southwest's Rhea Poda and Meenakshi Variyam 8-4.

“It was mostly just a learning curve throughout the match because we’ve seen a lot of really big hitters throughout the season now and so we’ve just adapted our game and learned to learn through the match how to play against their power,” Bigsby said.

Fremont’s top duo rallied from a 3-2 deficit, winning six out of the final seven games to take the match.

“They just keep stepping up no matter who they go up against,” said Fremont coach Justin Bigbsy. “They kept their composure and kept talking to each other and they just keep finding a way.”

Open lines of communication between the two seniors is what has helped propel the pair to a 16-3 record.

“We like each other and that helps,” Abbie Bigsby said with a laugh. “We’re good at getting each other in the right mindset even if we are down in a match.”

“We communicate really well on the court,” Baker added. “Knowing when to switch and when to stay and communicating things we are seeing from the opponent as well.”

Initially, Baker brought the doubles acumen after claiming a state medal a year ago at No. 2 doubles to the table while Bigsby’s two years of experience at No. 1 singles added an extra element of skill to the pairing.

“They really know how to play off of each other,” Justin Bigsby said. “They know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and so they can each pick each other up when the other is having a bad moment. If you’ve got two girls that can trust each other, the sky's the limit.”

Each element was needed to move up to the highest level of doubles play in the state.

“It’s a very different game for the both of us,” Bigsby said. “So it was first learning how to play together and then since we’ve seen most of the team now, it’s learning how to adapt our game to every single match. It’s always a little bit different.”

Bigsby and Baker’s double win along with No. 2 doubles Bethany Miller and Kate Denker earning a 9-7 win to cap off the night lessened the sting of a 7-2 dual loss to the Silver Hawks.

“If you can be happy about a 2-7 loss, I am happy,” Justin Bigbsy said.

Fremont was swept in singles play with the closest loss coming at No. 2 singles as Denker was unable to pull off the overtime win, falling 9-8 (7-5).

Nora Pentel fell 8-4 at No. 1 singles. Abbie Bigsby fell 8-5 at No. 3 singles while Baker dropped an 8-3 match in No. 4 singles play.

Miller was bested 8-0 at No. 5 singles and Mia Fischer took an 8-3 loss at No. 6 singles.

Pentel and Fischer also lost 8-1 at No. 3 singles.

Fremont will head into Omaha for the Papillion-La Vista Invitational at 8:30 a.m. Saturday for its next time out on the courts.