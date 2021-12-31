Ebony in NE

*Adoption Process starts with an Online Adoption Application you can find at www.adoptaboston.com. Phone interviews do not take place til... View on PetFinder
A teenage boy was injured in a one-car accident Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of 16th and Bell streets in Fremont.
A Fremont woman faces charges following a Dec. 24 traffic stop.
No one was injured in a mobile home fire on Christmas night, but a fire official believes the structure was a total loss.
Zaena and Brian Cusick of Fremont won $100,000 playing the Mega Crossword Scratch game from the Nebraska Lottery.
Bergan’s Koa McIntyre is this year’s All-Area Football Player of the Year. This is the second-straight year McIntyre has taken home the honor.
At approximately 6:30 p.m. Dec. 25, Aryan CT Petersen, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after he was found at a residen…
He didn’t hear the shot, but he felt it. And then he saw it, blood beginning to escape from his upper right arm.
At approximately 1:15 a.m., Dec. 24, Rodolfo I Ortiz Ramos, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of a…
At approximately 12:15 a.m., Dec. 29, Rafael Partida, 43, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a t…
Fremont’s Elise Estudillo is this year’s All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year.
