Editorial, 9/16: Biden's vaccine mandate leaves many questions for businesses

It's too soon -- and there are too many questions yet to be answered -- before we can determine the impact of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination mandate on businesses, big and small.

We believe in the effectiveness of the vaccine and urge everyone to get their shots, and we won't argue the intent. Any action taken in the name of safety should be given serious consideration, but it also carries with it the potential to cause more problems for an already complicated job market.

Here in Lincoln, it may create even more competition because of an unemployment rate that is hovering well below 2%.

There is an overflow of openings and those workers who find themselves in unhappy circumstances -- for instance, a mandate to get a shot they don't want -- now have to power to take their skill-sets elsewhere. While that option obviously always exists, vacancies are increasingly challenging for employers to fill.

Biden's action dictates that all businesses with 100 or more workers begin a vaccine-or-test mandate in an effort to boost the number of vaccinated Americans.

The emergency order from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will impact 80 million workers and require unvaccinated workers to be tested at least once a week.