“Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.” – Thomas Jefferson
Between our nation’s third president and its 45th, the tone American presidents have displayed toward the nation’s journalists has eroded greatly. Perhaps it reached its nadir, with President Donald Trump repeatedly – and incorrectly – blasting the media as “an enemy of the American people.”
These tired attacks on the freedom of the press are designed to sow distrust in an institution whose sacred responsibility of informing the public includes holding those in power accountable.
Regardless of whether the occupants of elected offices serve Nebraskans in Lincoln or Washington or any political affiliation, this newspaper’s mission remains the same. Our job, day in and day out, is laboring to bring the unvarnished truth to readers to make them more informed citizens. As long as the Journal Star is published, that dedication will never change.
Avid consumers of news will no doubt notice similar editorials today. The Journal Star editorial board is joining hundreds of newspapers, whose editorial pages run the gamut, to denounce the president’s rhetoric on the First Amendment.
Fueled by that criticism, Americans have a disturbingly authoritarian view on news. A YouGov-Economist survey reports that 34 percent of respondents want to allow courts to fine news media outlets for perceived bias or inaccuracies, while 28 percent favor the outright closure of such entities – constitutionally guaranteed freedom of the press be damned.
Our industry isn’t perfect, nor is any whose workers are humans. But, when we’re imperfect, we apologize for our error and run a correction. That same transparency and remorse is rarely as apparent for many officials who’ve lied or erred in their elected role or personal lives.
What’s often lost on Trump amid his insistence on criticizing the American press is that he very well may not be president without it.
The newspaper he’s frequently derided as the “failing” New York Times dropped the bombshell of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s private email server. The narrative and actions that followed because of the Times’ investigative reporting certainly helped turn the tide in Trump’s direction.
Trump’s presidential campaign routinely praised news organizations – including those he’d banned from covering his rallies – for their work when he deemed it favorable. When it was inconvenient or unflattering, he dismissed it with that loathsome, sadly ubiquitous term: “fake news.”
It can’t be had both ways. Journalism is far more than a punching bag for political point-scoring.
News media has for centuries served a vital role in informing Americans. Our industry won’t be deterred in carrying out that goal, no matter what attacks are lobbed our way.