As ill-conceived tariffs proposed by the White House and the escalating threat of a trade war dominate economic headlines, a bit of good news on that front may have sneaked under the radar last week.
The U.S. International Trade Commission blocked the institution of a tariff on imported newsprint, the paper on which newspapers are printed. The agency determined American paper mills weren’t being harmed by their Canadian counterparts, which produce the vast majority of newsprint.
Obviously, last week’s ruling represented a major victory for the bottom lines of American newspapers. Less obviously, but no less importantly, this was a major victory for Nebraskans.
Though newspapers are a business, they provide a critical service to their communities whose worth can’t be measured in dollars and cents. With more than 600,000 newspaper subscriptions among the state’s roughly 720,000 households, Nebraskans treasure their local papers, too.
From the largest daily to the smallest weekly, newspapers provide priceless information to their readers that otherwise likely wouldn’t exist. Higher costs for newsprint threatened the continued operation of many of these papers in rural Nebraska, and their absence would have amplified the news desert that can exist in sparsely populated areas.
Another reason the Journal Star editorial board cheered this decision is because of the proper message it sends on trade.
Tariffs are taxes, and protectionist measures reduce the ability of both the economy and consumers to purchase what makes sense for them at the lowest price. Governments, not market forces, dictate winners and losers. The Associated Press noted that lawmakers testified against the tariffs because the decreased demand was actually hurting the paper mills they were supposedly enacted to protect.
And this fight was gamely carried by Nebraska’s Senate delegation. Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse were among the most vocal lawmakers in opposing this specific tariff on both grounds of principle and practicality. These Republicans knew how deeply this proposal would have hurt the state they represent in Washington and fought to defeat it.
For that, we thank them.
Both senators were outspoken about their correct belief that newspapers promote civic engagement among their readers and accountability in government. A study released this summer by researches from the universities of Notre Dame and Illinois at Chicago found a direct correlation between newspaper closings and increased borrowing costs by local governments.
The reasoning? Newspapers provide a vital form of public oversight that helped prevent excess spending and exorbitant bond issues by serving in their traditional role as a watchdog to keep elected officials honest.
By walking back the tariffs, the trade commission made a wise decision that will benefit Nebraskans, both by ensuring they’ll remain informed and their governments will operate efficiently.