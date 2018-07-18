The never-ending fundraiser to repair the state’s historical markers recently got a $15,000 boost — from money left over after last year’s sesquicentennial celebration.
The gift is from the Nebraska 150 Friends Foundation, which spent years raising money and helping organize the state’s 150th anniversary events, said chairman Jeff Searcy. But now that the birthday party is largely wrapped up, the group is spending its remaining money on other projects with broad statewide and historical appeal.
Such as helping fund the Capitol courtyards project. Donating to the Lincoln Parks Foundation for the Haines Branch Prairie Corridor ecotourism project. Supporting the production of an online virtual tour of the Capitol.
And helping repair Nebraska’s roadside historical markers.
“Our group is Nebraskans from all over the state,” Searcy said. “They thought this was a way to touch every corner of the state.”
The 550 markers are in all but a few of Nebraska’s 93 counties, and collectively give a statewide history lesson spanning millions of years, from the geology of southwest Nebraska to Malcolm X’s Omaha childhood — and the blizzards, train robberies, plane crashes, settlements, famous figures and expeditions in between.
But there is no budget for their upkeep, and time can be tough on the historical markers.
They lose their paint to the wind, rain and sun. They become targets for vandals and scrap-metal thieves.
“And they’re always going to be used for target practice by kids,” said Leslie Fattig, executive director of the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation. “It’s just what it is.”
In 2016, with about 100 markers needing repainting or replacement, the Historical Society Foundation launched an $80,000 fundraiser to build a repair fund. After it met its goal, it decided to continue to try to raise $20,000 to $25,000 annually to keep up with repair demands. The list of broken and faded markers is down to about 60, but new problems keep getting added. Like a few months ago, when a truck skidded off a Sandhills road and nailed a marker, she said.
“It’s never-ending.”